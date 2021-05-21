Enjoy staycation at home with foodpanda’s feel-good summer promos

The summer break seems so different because spontaneous road trips and other vacation plans are put on hold for safety reasons. This does not mean, however, that you can’t experience new adventures from the comfort of your home. foodpanda helps you have that FUNSUMMER vibe with exciting promos to help enjoy new cuisines or maybe try out the season’s latest skincare trends on social media.

There are still several ways to chill out while staying at home. Here are some ideas to help you have a cool summer:

Sundae funday – You can gather the family and have an ice cream party, with each person scooping their favorite flavors and topping them with an assortment of ingredients such as nuts and sprinkles and their choice of strawberry or chocolate sauce.

Watch party – Create your own home theater with blackout curtains and a speaker setup. Don't forget to have a hefty supply of snacks such as pizza and burgers plus cold drinks on hand.

Grill out – Nothing says summer like a fun barbecue. Play some summer tunes and fill up your inflatable pool. You can fire up your grill and lay out family favorites such as steaks and hotdogs, or you can simply have your fave flame-grilled food delivered.

Taste trip – Eatsplore an exciting new cuisine such as healthy Meditarranean or hearty Italian. Try a new Chinese dish or go Korean. While travel plans may have been cancelled, you can still take your taste buds on a trip around the world while you are at home.

Mask up – Have a pampering day by trying on the latest trends and beauty hacks. Cooling face masks are a great way to refresh those pores on a hot summer's day.

You can try out all these fun summer activities with foodpanda and it doesn’t need to burn your budget! For the whole month of May, foodpanda users can key in these cool promo vouchers to enjoy discounts and free delivery on their favorite services. Get your favorite cool concoctions or try out dishes from that hot new restaurant with the FUNSUMMER voucher code for delivery that gives new customers P100 off for a minimum spend of P299.

New customers who want to pick up their meal choices can tap PICKUPSUMMER when they order to avail of P100 off for a minimum spend of only P450! foodpanda shops also makes summer shopping fun and convenient with choices ranging from pantry essentials to the latest beauty and wellness trends – what’s more is that customers can avail of free delivery with SHOPSFD with a minimum spend of P150.

Get more out of summer, even if you stay safe at home with the hottest foodpanda promos. Tap mo na yan and stay updated with the latest foodpanda promos and discoveries. Visit the official foodpanda social media pages for more details.