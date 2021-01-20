Enjoy the gift of rewarding new beginnings with Robinsons Rewards

0 comment

The new year brings the promise of hopeful beginnings and exciting possibilities. While Christmas is over, Robinsons Rewards continues to share the gift of a rewarding shopping experience with members all year round.

Every peso that shoppers spend at partner brands and merchants automatically gives them a corresponding 1 point. They can earn (and redeem!) these points whenever they shop at Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Selections, Robinsons EasyMart, Handyman, True Value, Daiso Japan, and other partners.

A fresh start. Keep the home clean and comfortable with the family, and shop for essential tidying tools at True Value using your Robinsons Rewards app to get special discounts. Among the products available at special discounted rates are (from left): Black & Decker Vacuum Wet & Dry 2L, EKO & SimpleHuman items, and EUFY Robovac G10 Hybrid 3.

Cozy, clean home

Start the year on a fresh, neat note by cleaning the house and getting rid of unnecessary clutter. Look through the family’s wardrobe, and set aside clothes and other items that are not used anymore and can be given away. Spruce up the different rooms with fresh flowers and potted plants, and inspect the house to look for things that need repair.

For your home maintenance and improvement needs, visit True Value and enjoy exciting deals and discounts on cleaning tools and supplies when you shop using your Robinsons Rewards app.

Things aren’t always what they seem—sometimes, they’re slime and that makes them even better and definitely squishier! Visit Toys ‘R Us via the GORobinsons website and get Buttery Slime Tub (105g), Toothpaste Slime (140g), and Pea-not Butta Slime (160g), each priced at P299.75 and available on buy-one, take-one deals when you shop using your Robinsons Rewards app.

Fun for kids and kids-at-heart

Families looking for new ways to bond and enjoy time together at home can head to Toys ‘R Us and get exciting new toys, games and collectibles. Board games make for a fun, friendly competition among daddy, mommy and the kids. Meanwhile, kids can bond by dressing up their favorite dolls in the latest looks, and create new adventures and imagine fantastic lands with new collectible figures.

Let the kids zoom into good times with Mickey Mouse with Roadster Racer Launcher, priced at P899.75. Buy one and get another one for free when you shop at Toys ‘R Us via the GORobinsons website using your Robinsons Rewards app.

Shopping for toys that little ones can enjoy is now even more rewarding and as easy as going on the Toys ‘R Us shop at the GORobinsons website. Parents can take advantage of the buy-one, take-one deals, plus earn points when they shop using their Robinsons Rewards app.

Keep your car in tip-top shape with Scott Shop Original Multi-Purpose Towels. Robinsons Rewards members can get 50% off when they purchase pack of three 200-sheet boxes at True Value.

A bright start

While earning points with Robinsons Rewards is so easy, redeeming them is just as effortless! Members can use their points on their next shopping trip and must simply scan the QR code using the Robinsons Rewards app or scan barcode of the Robinsons Rewards Classic Card, to go cashless and redeem or transact with points.

To start earning rewards, non-members can download the Robinsons Rewards mobile app and follow the on-screen instructions to sign up for free.

Enjoy a brighter, more satisfying new year with Robinsons Rewards. Sign up now and join the loyalty program to unlock exciting discounts and promos para ‘di sayang points. The Robinson Rewards app is available for free download via iOS App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery.

Follow the latest updates on special Robinsons Rewards promos and events by following Robinsons’ Mall official Facebook page or joining the Robinsons Malls Luzon Viber community.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

foodpanda rides for a bigger, brighter, better 2021

Team Orange 0 comments
The year 2020 is truly one for the books. Amidst a global pandemic and natural disaster, everyone is expecting and looking forward to a new year. Thus, this 2021, foodpanda,…

Win a share of P700,000 in prizes when you fuel up at Caltex via PayMaya QR

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
Motorists can drive a safer and more rewarding experience with Caltex as  PayMaya powers contactless payment options plus a chance to win as much as P100,000 in select Caltex stations nationwide. A…

Alamin: Bakit kailangan mag-level up sa 4G?

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Tamaan man ng pandemya, kilala ang mga Pinoy na matatag at kayang bumangon agad. Ngayong 2021, asahan ang patuloy na “digital connection” sa pang-araw araw na gawain – sa pag-aaral,…

Space Sweepers teases an epic space adventure with Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Sun-kyu, Yoo Hai-jin!

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Press Releases
Get ready for Netflix’s upcoming outer space sci-fi blockbuster Space Sweepers! Starring popular stars Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Sun-kyu, Yoo Hai-jin, and directed by Jo Sung-hee of A Werewolf…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone