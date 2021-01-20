Enjoy the gift of rewarding new beginnings with Robinsons Rewards

The new year brings the promise of hopeful beginnings and exciting possibilities. While Christmas is over, Robinsons Rewards continues to share the gift of a rewarding shopping experience with members all year round.

Every peso that shoppers spend at partner brands and merchants automatically gives them a corresponding 1 point. They can earn (and redeem!) these points whenever they shop at Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Selections, Robinsons EasyMart, Handyman, True Value, Daiso Japan, and other partners.

Cozy, clean home

Start the year on a fresh, neat note by cleaning the house and getting rid of unnecessary clutter. Look through the family’s wardrobe, and set aside clothes and other items that are not used anymore and can be given away. Spruce up the different rooms with fresh flowers and potted plants, and inspect the house to look for things that need repair.

For your home maintenance and improvement needs, visit True Value and enjoy exciting deals and discounts on cleaning tools and supplies when you shop using your Robinsons Rewards app.

Fun for kids and kids-at-heart

Families looking for new ways to bond and enjoy time together at home can head to Toys ‘R Us and get exciting new toys, games and collectibles. Board games make for a fun, friendly competition among daddy, mommy and the kids. Meanwhile, kids can bond by dressing up their favorite dolls in the latest looks, and create new adventures and imagine fantastic lands with new collectible figures.

Shopping for toys that little ones can enjoy is now even more rewarding and as easy as going on the Toys ‘R Us shop at the GORobinsons website. Parents can take advantage of the buy-one, take-one deals, plus earn points when they shop using their Robinsons Rewards app.

A bright start

While earning points with Robinsons Rewards is so easy, redeeming them is just as effortless! Members can use their points on their next shopping trip and must simply scan the QR code using the Robinsons Rewards app or scan barcode of the Robinsons Rewards Classic Card, to go cashless and redeem or transact with points.

To start earning rewards, non-members can download the Robinsons Rewards mobile app and follow the on-screen instructions to sign up for free.

Enjoy a brighter, more satisfying new year with Robinsons Rewards. Sign up now and join the loyalty program to unlock exciting discounts and promos para ‘di sayang points. The Robinson Rewards app is available for free download via iOS App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery.

