Enjoy vouchers galore when you use GCash on foodpanda this March!

Good news for foodies all over the country: GCash is giving away multiple foodpanda voucher codes when you order and pay using GCash!

Not yet on foodpanda? For a minimum order of P200, new users can instantly enjoy P100 off when they use the voucher code “GCASHNEW” and pay using GCash for their very first order. Meanwhile, existing subscribers can enjoy P50 off their order when they use the voucher code “50GCASH” for a minimum order of P250.

GCash also has free deliveries covered! Customers can simply use the code “GDAYSUNDAY” on all Sundays of March while paying via GCash to enjoy free deliveries on minimum orders of P200!

GCash foodpanda voucher codes

By ordering through foodpanda using GCash, customers will be able to eat good food while staying at home, while also protecting themselves from the recently rising COVID-19 cases through physical distancing.

GCash is making ordering food online more fun, affordable, and most importantly, safe. With our partnership with foodpanda, GCash customers get to enjoy great food with multiple discount options, without the need for physical cash payments, and while still being able to protect themselves against COVID-19,” said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of GCash.

GCash customers can add their GCash wallet on the foodpanda app by checking out their orders and by selecting GCash as the payment method to link their wallet before placing their order.

With GCash, foodpanda customers nationwide are assured of safely and securely ordering without the need for paying cash or change, while observing social distancing protocols to protect them from the pandemic,” said Daniel Marogy, Managing Director of foodpanda Philippines.

Promo runs until March 31, 2021.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.

GCash is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, kindly visit https://www.gcash.com/.

