ePLDT bags regional partner award from Cisco anew

Leading global information technology and networking company Cisco has recognized ePLDT, the ICT arm of PLDT Enterprise, as its Small Business Partner for Best Cisco Designed Portfolio for program adoption after attaining the highest revenues among its peers in the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China (APJC) region.

Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups, said the recognition is proof of ePLDT’s endeavor of supporting businesses through Cisco Design, Cisco’s new technology portfolio for small and medium-scale businesses (SMBs).

“As a premier integrator partner of Cisco, ePLDT has been actively empowering businesses as they embrace digital transformation to pivot and thrive amid these uncertain times. We thank Cisco for this recognition, and we are more driven to steering our clients and this partnership forward,” said Hernandez.

Last year, ePLDT was recognized as the global tech giant’s Software Partner of 2020 and Small Business Partner of 2020. Similarly, Cisco hailed PLDT Inc. as its Tier 2 Partner of the year during its annual Partner Summit Conference.

ePLDT offers Cisco Enterprise Networking, Security, and Collaboration from the Cisco Designed Portfolio.

Robin Llamas, Cisco Philippines Head of Public Sector, Small Business and Mid-Market teams and interim Managing Director, said that Cisco Designed paves the way for cost-effective technologies that allow SMBs to adapt to the new ways of conducting businesses.

“Cisco Designed was built to serve SMBs, especially now in this pandemic situation. We continue to uphold our relationship building and customer care principles that enable us to know who our customers are and how best we can serve them,” said Llamas.

He also lauded ePLDT for a fruitful partnership for the past year, empowering connection, networking, security, and other services and support to more businesses.

“We congratulate ePLDT for being our APJC Small Business Partner for Best Cisco Designed Portfolio Adoption. This is a well-deserved accolade in recognition of your relentless efforts in serving our clientele, and we hope that you reap more successes as we continue to nurture this partnership,” he added.

Meanwhile, PLDT First Vice-President and Head of PLDT Enterprise Core Business Solutions Group Jojo Gendrano said that ePLDT and Cisco have been working on providing innovative business technologies suited to accommodate the changing needs of its customers.

“As the needs of the enterprises continue to evolve, we are striving to provide solutions that will make them more resilient despite the most difficult economic conditions. Together with Cisco, we will continue to work at great lengths to reciprocate the trust and confidence of our customers,” said Gendrano.

ePLDT and Cisco have been partners since 2002, initially focusing on delivering enterprise networking architecture solutions. Through the years, the partnership expanded to cater SMBs and other advanced services along with its initial market of large enterprise customers.