ePLDT enables vaccination rollout app of Santa Rosa, Laguna

In its bid to safeguard residents and help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases hitting their city, the local government of Santa Rosa, Laguna launched its website registration portal for its vaccination program powered by ePLDT—the industry-leading enabler of digital business solutions in the Philippines. This initiative is part of ePLDT’s ongoing efforts to support LGUs across the country to help curb the rising cases of COVID-19 through reliable and secure technology.

With the hashtag #LetsGetVacSANTAROSA, the city has launched an online registration portal for qualified Santa Rosa residents for its vaccination rollout. The portal is deployed in Microsoft Azure Stack which is hosted in ePLDT’s VITRO Data Center and is secured via ePLDT Cybersecurity solutions such as DNS Security and SSL-Certificates.

Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups explains the urgency of equipping local governments with PLDT and ePLDT solutions, saying that “The need to quickly deploy the vaccine registration portal of Santa Rosa City is a priority, especially now that vaccines are available. PLDT Enterprise & ePLDT are committed to enabling the government’s pandemic response and efficient vaccine distribution through our digital solutions that ensure public services are delivered securely and at-scale to the citizenry.”

“Now more than ever, we in Santa Rosa are looking forward to fully protecting our residents from COVID-19,” according to Mayor Arlene B. Arcilla, City Mayor of Santa Rosa, who expressed gratitude for the partnership with ePLDT. “Through the untiring efforts of ePLDT and the reliable technology available, we hope to be able to vaccinate many of our priority groups, and eventually most residents, in due time. Let’s get back to normal, let’s get vaccinated!”

Microsoft Azure Stack, a partnership between ePLDT and Microsoft, is a locally-hosted, flexible, enterprise-grade and globally-renowned cloud computing infrastructure that allows users to develop, deploy and manage applications in real time. Enterprises and governments alike can be more agile by using Microsoft Azure cloud services to build modern infrastructure and refresh legacy applications, with the confidence that the infrastructure is hosted in VITRO datacenters and managed by ePLDT’s certified cloud experts.

ePLDT remains at the top of the local ICT industry in delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions as it becomes the first DNSSEC-compliant provider of DNS Security in the country. Having an SSL Certificate enables encrypted sessions to protect data privacy and authentication of servers and applications to promote trust.