ePLDT honored with two major awards at Microsoft 2020 Partner Awards

ePLDT Inc., the country’s leading enabler of digital solutions in the Philippines, was given two significant awards at the recently concluded Microsoft Philippines Partner Awards and Appreciation Day—further fortifying its leadership in the local ICT space.

For excellence in driving transformation with their own organization and in their customers’ organizations, ePLDT was given the Tech Intensity Award. This recognition fortifies its leadership in the tech industry, sustaining strategic partnerships with technology providers in the business.

Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups, reiterates its gratitude to Microsoft Philippines for its long-standing partnership, saying, “this award is testament to ePLDT’s relentless efforts in developing our capabilities in delivering technologies that matter to our customers. We are looking forward to another great year of collaboration and partnership with Microsoft as we pursue our vision of making a positive impact on every single business.”At present, ePLDT has evolved to be the innovative and active partner of Microsoft, having created a wide range of cloud-based solutions with include cloud productivity, collaboration, and infrastructure services.

ePLDT has joined the Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) Program to further enhance its technical expertise in terms of delivering cloud solutions to customers. ePLDT continuously deploys its sales, pre-sales and operations team for Microsoft certifications trainings to equip them with the right skills and knowledge in delivering Microsoft solutions to its customer base.

“These efforts are all in line with ePLDT’s goal which is to simplify the complex for our customers, and at the same time make a positive impact on every single business, as we continue investing in the latest technologies to better serve our customers,” Hernandez added.

“To date, in ePLDT we have more than 50 Microsoft certified professionals. As a result, we achieved 9 Silver and Gold Level competencies in various Microsoft practice. ePLDT aims to add more competencies by the end of the year,” said Fay Ocampo, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances of PLDT Enterprise.

Aside from this, ePLDT also received “Para Sa Bayan” special award for its efforts to enable remote learning for school and students nationwide with Microsoft For Education solutions. The Para sa Bayan Award recognizes key initiatives of Microsoft’s partners in response to COVID-19, celebrates innovative and outstanding solutions or programs that helped organizations and communities respond to and recover from challenges created by the pandemic.

Nico Alcoseba, VP & Head of ICT Business for PLDT Enterprise, is honored with Microsoft’s Para sa Bayan award, saying that “our strong partnership with Microsoft especially during the global health crisis, has proved very helpful to many businesses and many industries. We are happy to have been recognized with these key awards.”

ePLDT was also a finalist for two other categories namely Customer Centricity and Teamwork Excellence at the said awards. Meanwhile, its subsidiary AGS came as a placer for the BizApps Customer Recruit category.

Microsoft Philippines held its 2020 Partner Awards, as part of a global circuit that recognizes Microsoft’s partners for their outstanding, innovative efforts to positively impact customers every year.