ePLDT is Check Point Software Technologies Top Partner of the Year

ePLDT, industry-leading enabler of digital business solutions in the Philippines, has recently received its first recognition from Check Point Software Technologies as its Top Partner of the Year for 2020. It was also given special recognition as Partner of the Year for New Customer Acquisition.

ePLDT contributed over 700% growth to Check Point’s business compared to their performance in the previous years. A longstanding partner of Check Point, ePLDT has been driving capability and practice build for Sales, Security Administrator and Expert competencies.

Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups says that “these recognitions are a confirmation to ePLDT’s capabilities in delivering security solutions in the market in partnership with Check Point – which have enabled some of the largest enterprise customers in the country to heighten their business security especially during the most critical times of the past year.”

ePLDT is currently a Top 3 Star Partner of Check Point, with the partnership having secured notable deals from the government sector. The group will continue to strive harder to achieve higher partnership level with Checkpoint as the global leader in cybersecurity solutions.

Tin Morales, Country Manager, Philippines, Check Point Software Technologies extended his congratulations to ePLDT for the exceptional recognition, noting that “our collaboration with ePLDT is significant especially during the current challenging environment with the global pandemic. We look forward to our continued collaboration.”