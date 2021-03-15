ePLDT is Check Point Software Technologies Top Partner of the Year

0 comment

ePLDT, industry-leading enabler of digital business solutions in the Philippines, has recently received its first recognition from Check Point Software Technologies as its Top Partner of the Year for 2020. It was also given special recognition as Partner of the Year for New Customer Acquisition.

ePLDT contributed over 700% growth to Check Point’s business compared to their performance in the previous years. A longstanding partner of Check Point, ePLDT has been driving capability and practice build for Sales, Security Administrator and Expert competencies.

Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups says that “these recognitions are a confirmation to ePLDT’s capabilities in delivering security solutions in the market in partnership with Check Point – which have enabled some of the largest enterprise customers in the country to heighten their business security especially during the most critical times of the past year.”

ePLDT is currently a Top 3 Star Partner of Check Point, with the partnership having secured notable deals from the government sector. The group will continue to strive harder to achieve higher partnership level with Checkpoint as the global leader in cybersecurity solutions.

Tin Morales, Country Manager, Philippines, Check Point Software Technologies extended his congratulations to ePLDT for the exceptional recognition, noting that “our collaboration with ePLDT is significant especially during the current challenging environment with the global pandemic. We look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Lenovo beefs up WFH management offerings with VST-ECS and FileWave partnership

Team Orange 0 comments
Global tech innovator Lenovo recently signed a partnership agreement with ICT distribution leader VST-ECS and mobile device management (MDM) software company FileWave to drive digital transformation among local organizations and…

The driven life has begun at Metrotowne

Team Orange 0 comments Events
PHINMA Properties, with its well-established reputation in building inspiring homes for more than three decades, has outdone itself again. Last March 12, 2021, they reached another milestone with the launch of…

Own your working future: A third of employees consider changing jobs in light of the pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
In view of the global COVID-19 pandemic, 35% of employees are thinking of shifting to a new job in the next 12 months, as revealed by Kaspersky’s “Securing the Future…

Reconnect with Autotelic and their meaningful new song, “Kwentuhan”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Autotelic welcomes us into 2021 with message of reconnection with those important to us and cherishing the time we still have with them. Although the song was written in early…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone