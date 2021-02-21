ePLDT recognized as one of the Top Direct Cloud Service Providers in the Philippines

ePLDT, an industry-leading enabler of digital business solutions in the Philippines, has recently been recognized as one of the Top CSP Direct Providers in the Philippines for Microsoft’s Fiscal Year 2020—further strengthening its years-long collaboration with Microsoft and its foothold in the cloud landscape.

Moreover, ePLDT has recently been recognized by Microsoft as the Number 1 Telco Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) in the Philippines. Among Microsoft’s CSP Direct Providers in the Philippines, ePLDT has been ranked as the among highest which attests to the group’s technical expertise and robust cloud infrastructure in place necessary to enable the end-to-end deployment of Microsoft solutions to its customer base.

“Achieving these recognitions proves our relentless drive at ePLDT to provide world-class technology services for our dear customers. And we wish to continue that through our longstanding collaboration with Microsoft, which is further fortified by our industry expertise and knowledge,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

The group has also been granted Gold Level status in five key technology areas which demonstrate ePLDT’s capabilities in delivering Microsoft solutions for specialized areas of business.

To date, ePLDT has attained Gold Level in Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, Collaboration & Content, Data Center, and Small & Midmarket Cloud Solutions. The company has likewise reached Silver Level in Application Development, Security, Messaging and Enterprise Mobility Management . ePLDT is also currently exerting efforts to achieve Gold Level for Security, Messaging and Enterprise Mobility Management competencies within the first half of 2021.

“We at ePLDT ensure the continuous exploration of emerging technologies and best business practices for us to come up with solutions that are tailored to the growing needs of enterprises. And through our strategic partnership with Microsoft, we can further create better cloud solutions to help the success and growth of businesses,” said Nico Alcoseba, VP & Head of ICT Business for PLDT Enterprise.

As one of the leading Cloud Solutions Providers in the Philippines, ePLDT strives to keep best practices on migration services and adoption programs that are customized for businesses. ePLDT has a dedicated pool of professional service delivery teams to carry out best-in-class service delivery of Microsoft solutions. Furthermore, ePLDT also has among the most number of Sales and Pre-sales teams selling Microsoft technologies—presenting industry solutions that cover nation-wide projects in the Philippines.

“Our focus in working with ePLDT has always been making sure it is poised to achieve its business vision and manage its customers to remain connected, productive and secure. Through our longstanding collaboration with ePLDT, we’re able to deliver on that commitment, providing Filipino businesses with the advanced cloud-based tools and technologies they need to respond, recover, build resilience and achieve more,” said Andres Ortola, Microsoft Philippines country general manager.