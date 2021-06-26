Epson’s Range of Sustainable Products: What Your Business Needs in the ‘New Normal’

For many industries, 2021 is the perfect time to start preparing for a more resilient and future-proof business operations. Vaccination efforts are underway, but the state of how businesses navigate the ‘new normal’ continues to evolve. Restrictions amid the pandemic have forced businesses to offer a new work order – working remotely and offering safety protocols on social distancing when reporting to the office in tranches.

Here are some useful, cost-efficient, and sustainable Epson products to consider getting for your business to boost productivity and work processes this year.

Epson EcoTank L15160

If your business requires large volumes of document printing, the Epson EcoTank L15160 is ideal for business quality A3 printing with a fast print speed of 25ipm for both colour and mono. This printer also uses the latest pigment ink, DURABrite ET INK that gives users sharp, crisp, and durable prints that are water-resistant. It is built to ensure lower costs for duplex printing and scanning as it is easy to maintain and uses high yield ink bottles that minimise frequency of consumables replacement.

Connectivity-wise, the Epson EcoTank L15160 offers a world of wireless convenience with access to easy and flexible shared computer and mobile printing. The added advantage of Wi-Fi Direct allows users to connect up to 8 devices to the printer without a router. Users can print from their smart devices using the Epson iPrint app or print from anywhere using the Epson Connect cloud solutions.

The Epson EcoTank L15160 is designed to be compact and can fit into any office environment easily with its small footprint. Offering a sustainable printing solution for the modern workplace, the L15160 is equipped with Epson’s revolutionary Heat-Free Technology, which means that Epson’s business inkjet printers use less power and produce less CO₂ emissions, allowing businesses to save on electricity costs and reduce environmental impact as they print in the new business year.

Epson WorkForce ES-60W

For some businesses, this busy season entails having to digitize most documents to ensure data is not lost in preparation for the coming work year. The recommended solution for on-the-go scanning needs would be Epson’s WorkForce ES-60W, which is small, compact, and lightweight.

With an easy-to-use and intuitive scanning process, capturing and saving documents becomes stress-free. This portable A4 sheet-fed scanner can be powered up with just a USB2.0 cable that is connected to a computer. With the built-in battery, the ES-60W even allows users to scan on-the-go without a power source. Users can recharge it with either an AC adapter or when connected to a computer’s USB port.

With Wi-Fi access capability, users can even connect to ES-60W and perform scanning operations with their mobile devices.

An advantage is that if an employee is working from home and would need this, it would be easy to transport, set-up, and use outside of the office.

Streamlining work processes through document management is vital for businesses nowadays. The ES-60W helps to address this with its productivity and quick scanning speeds of up to four seconds, making it the smart choice for demanding business scanning needs.

EpiqVision EF-12

Last but not the least, most businesses today develop the need for projector solutions that are portable, easy to install and convenient to use. Epson’s EpiqVision EF-12 can be moved from room to room or any work setup without the need for a TV or screen while still offering that big screen experience in a portable design.

For professionals working from home, fuss-free video conferencing is made possible with Epson Online Meetings powered by Zoom. The EpiqVision Mini EF-12 Laser Projection TV is equipped to handle group calls, online meetings, and conferences without needing extra software.

The EpiqVision Mini EF-12 allows users for the first time in an Epson projector to experience sound by YAMAHA, with the ability to operate as a stand-alone smart speaker. With its portability, quick setup and easy-to-use features, the EpiqVision Mini EF-12 becomes a perfect companion for both work and play, allowing you to showcase clear, large presentation content at work during the day and to immerse yourself with gaming or movies at night.

Epson’s EpiqVision Mini EF-12 laser projection TV offers a flexible projection solution that’s maintenance-free[1]. The sleek, compact projector can also prove to be more economical in the long run, since its laser light source has a longer life cycle of up to 20,000 hours[2] compared to lamp projectors, resulting to greater cost savings while offering lasting brightness and improved colour over lamp-based models.

[1] For light source only

[2] No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 – 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.