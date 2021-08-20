Epson SEA Printer and Scanners Win BLI Summer 2021 Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, presented four of its Buyers Lab Summer 2021 Pick Awards to an all-in-one inkjet printer and three scanners from Epson. Awarded twice annually for office equipment, Picks acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in Keypoint Intelligence’s extensive suite of lab tests in the previous six months.

BLI Picks represent products that shine in their respective industries as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes Keypoint Intelligence’s lab test earns the Highly Recommended or Recommended Seal and a Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

Details of the award-winning Epson products:

Outstanding Personal Colour Inkjet All-in-One: Epson EcoTank L6490

The Epson EcoTank L6490 for business offers an extremely low printing cost in a stylish and compact design, while USB connectivity, wireless, remote and duplex printing functions help to keep productivity high. The reliable EcoTank printer features an enhanced, fuss-free ink filling system, minimizing technical intervention.

With the ink tank being strategically positioned at the front of the printer with a clear view of the ink levels, the new design provides easy access for refilling. As compared with laser printing, Epson inkjet technology helps keep energy levels low without the need for any heat during printing process, providing a cost-efficient environmentally friendly office printing solution.

“The Epson EcoTank L6490 offers low-volume environments strong performance and impressive usability,” said Kaitlin Shaw, Associate Director of A4 Hardware at Keypoint Intelligence. “Thanks to a cartridge-free ink tank system, total cost of ownership is significantly lower than the average of competitive models (based on US pricing). Flawless reliability, strong user-friendliness, and a low user intervention rate means users will have more time for the most important tasks. Flexible mobile and cloud support make it easy and convenient for users to print and scan no matter where they are. Our lab technicians were also impressed with how vivid and consistent the device’s colour output was.”

Outstanding Mid-Volume Workgroup Scanner: Epson WorkForce DS-530II Scanner

The Epson WorkForce DS-530II Scanner allows a dedicated focus on work that matters with high-speed and all-purpose function. Designed to handle a wide variety of media, it offers the ability to scan different mediums from fragile paper documents to plastic cards, and even thick books with its flatbed option. Powered by fast scanning speeds, paper protection and image sensor glass dirt detection functions, the versatile workforce scanner promises high performance yields and improved efficiency.

Outstanding High-Volume Workgroup Scanner: Epson WorkForce DS-770II Scanner

The Epson WorkForce DS-770II Scanner allows streamlined productivity with high volume, high quality and high-speed scanning perfection. Capable of scanning a myriad of media from fragile and A3 documents (with a carrier sheet) to plastic cards, the DS-770II also allows scanning of thick objects such as books with its flatbed option, at an even faster speed. Boasting sustained durability and a large-scale volume of up to 7,000 pages per day, the DS-770II also offers impressive media handling with automatic document feeding of up to 100 sheets and size recognition to enable efficient workflow management.

Outstanding SOHO Scanner: Epson WorkForce ES-580W Scanner

The Epson WorkForce ES-580W Scanner is designed for businesses and built for reliability. With a keen attention to detail and design for a seamless workflow, the innovative WorkForce ES-580W paired with the Epson Smart Panel app allows users to scan, save and send documents conveniently from their mobile devices to enhance productivity. The Scan-to function allows users to send scanned documents to target destination without the use of a PC, whilst the image sensor glass dirt detection reduces the need to re-scan due to poor image quality.

“Epson’s submissions for our Summer 2021 Award season are outstanding choices for any business’s digital transformation journey,” said Lee Davis, Associate Director of Software/Scanners at Keypoint Intelligence. “We were most impressed with each device’s outstanding workflow automation capabilities. Epson’s lineup of scanners can recognize forms, automatically extract OCR and barcode information, and integrate scanned images into cloud services, email, and business software.”