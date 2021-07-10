From a ‘rare’ opportunity to a job ‘well done’: Erwan Heussaff serves Chingolo Deli steaks online with PayMaya

Amid the pandemic, celebrity restaurateur Erwan Heussaff has beefed up Chingolo Deli online with the help of digital financial services leader PayMaya.

Erwan together with his brother-in-law opened Chingolo Deli, a butchery-deli kitchen located in Makati, last January 2020. Aside from distributing Argentinian premium steak cuts to select Metro Manila restaurants, they had two months of full restaurant operations before it got whipped by the challenges brought by the pandemic. Just like other enterprising businesses, they strengthened their presence online by offering their Argentinian steaks, deli products, special sauces, and other kitchen equipment direct to consumers through an e-commerce store.

Since Chingolo Deli has already been using the PayMaya One all-in-one payment terminal in their restaurant, it was an easy decision to enable their e-commerce website with the PayMaya Checkout payment solution. The online payment gateway allowed them to seamlessly accept any type of cashless payment including PayMaya, Visa, Mastercard, and JCB credit, debit and prepaid card as well as other e-wallet accounts. Aside from that, Chingolo Deli has access to PayMaya Manager, which helps them manage and track all of their transactions coming from various channels in a single platform.

Erwan shares, “We’ve actually been using PayMaya since day one, even when we still operated a face-to-face business. All our cash register transactions were actually using the PayMaya system, so we just integrated that to our e-commerce business as well.”

Enabling e-Commerce for MSMEs is one of the main thrusts of PayMaya. The digital financial services enabler is leading the way as the online payment gateway of choice for businesses of all types and sizes in the Philippines. Through its easy-to-use and accessible online payment gateway solution, PayMaya Checkout, it has enabled faster transition to cashless transactions for businesses going into e-Commerce.

Chingolo Deli sizzles presence online

As Erwan transitioned Chingolo Deli online, he shared that it’s very important to have the right platform as it will help expand the business. Aside from its e-commerce website, Chingolo Deli is also utilizing other digital sales channels such as PayMaya Mall, a feature in the PayMaya app that connects consumers to various retail merchants, and messaging apps like Whatsapp and Viber to serve its customers.

With the PayMaya Mall, Chingolo Deli is able to reach millions of PayMaya users and easily accept payments via the customers’ mobile number or through digital QR.

For orders via text or call, their restaurant staff just sends a digital payment link via SMS, email,​ or messaging app like Viber so customers can pay for their orders using their PayMaya account or any credit or debit card.

Erwan added, “Trust me, if you haven’t been using PayMaya as both a customer and a merchant, you should do that right now because it will make your life so much easier.”

