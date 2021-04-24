Escape to your dream destination at Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort

Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort is all set to welcome today’s ‘stay-cationers’ to a rich tropical sanctuary just minutes away from the Metro. Following stringent health and safety protocols, the hotel is now open to guests of all ages.

The latest addition to Hilton’s fast-expanding global collection, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort features sprawling views of lush greeneries and is only a short drive from the Clark International Airport, Clark Sun Valley Golf & Country Club, D’ Heights Casino and the famed Puning Hot Spring, among other entertainment and leisure destinations.

“We observe the highest standard of hygiene and sanitation with our Hilton CleanStay program as our guests and team members’ health and safety remains our utmost priority,” shares Leo Holli, hotel general manager, adding, “Our guests enjoy contactless check-in with our Digital Key enabled guestrooms, QR code menus at our restaurants, together with other digital innovations.”

Health buffs are treated to a fitness center outfitted with the latest Precor® equipment, free weights, outdoor pool, and a walking and jogging path. The little ones also get to have some fun with Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort’s Kid’s Club and rubberized outdoor playground.

Experience a bold and creative fusion of tastes, inspired by Pampanga’s rich culinary history with Olive all day dining restaurant, the soon-to-open XI Cantonese restaurant, and Treat bar and lounge. Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort also offers the ideal venue for meetings, weddings and social gatherings with over 1,800 square meters of flexible event spaces.

For a limited time, guests are invited to take advantage of the hotel’s ‘opening’ room rates starting from Php 6,545 per night. Hilton Honors members will earn an additional 1,000 Points per night for bookings from December 2020 to March 2021, when booked directly with Hilton using eligible rates. Terms and conditions apply.

Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort is located at Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga, 2023, Philippines.