EU Whiz announces extension of competition deadline to reach more Filipino students

The EU Whiz is the flagship inter-collegiate competition of the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines. Since 2006, the EU Whiz has been a fun and exciting way for Filipino students to showcase their knowledge and appreciation of the EU and EU-Philippines Relations. This year also marks the first time that all events will be held virtually because of the pandemic.

Submission of applications and entries to the EU Whiz Online Trivia, Digital Art and Video Competitions has been extended to 31 May 2021.

Students ages 18 to 25 currently enrolled in Philippine schools, universities, colleges, or vocational schools are now welcome to join the expanded “Green ECO I See” Digital Art competition and “My Space, My Rights” Video competition. Submission of entries may be individual, by pair, or a maximum of three members. Participants in the expanded Digital Art and Video competitions need not come from the same schools.

The EU Whiz: Filipino Youth of the FEUture has three competitions; an Online Trivia Competition, “My Space, My Rights” video competition, and the “Green ECO I See” digital art competition. Cool gadgets such as tablets, smart watches, power banks, and exclusive EU Whiz items await the winning teams.

The competition will culminate in a virtual awarding ceremony to be livestreamed on the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines Facebook page on 26 June 2021.

Full mechanics and details for all three competitions are available at https://europa.eu/!BF68NN or https://euwhizfyf2021.engage.eu/. Competition updates will also be posted on the official social media pages of the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines (Facebook: @EUDelegationToThePhilippines, Twitter: @EUinthePH, and Instagram: @euinthephilippines).

A surprise raffle draw will also be conducted for early birds, students and teams who will manage to submit their entries on or before 20 May 2021. Winners will be announced on the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines’ Facebook page: EUDelegationToThePhilippines.