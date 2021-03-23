Boost your natural resistance with a bottle of Goodday Cultured Milk daily

Boosting the immune system is now more important than ever. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have started putting a premium on their well-being by building a stronger immunity. Through proper exercise, nutrition, and healthy lifestyle choices, one can definitely strengthen their body’s natural defenses against disease-causing microorganisms. But, did you know that having a healthy gut is one way to give your natural resistance a boost?

Having a healthy gut is where good health and proper nutrition begins. And to take care of your gut, a refreshing and delicious cultured milk like the all-new Goodday is all you need to help boost your natural resistance and improve digestive health!

Brought by Asahi Beverages Philippines, the local subsidiary of Asahi Group Holdings, the all-new Goodday Cultured Milk is a game changer in the Philippine beverage market. By marrying the needs of Filipino consumers and the breadth of Asahi’s globally recognized products, Asahi was able to bring a world-class beverage that will not only excite every Filipino, every day, but also cater to the rising demand of healthy beverages in the wake of the pandemic.

To heighten its launch, Goodday became the first ever beverage brand in the Southeast Asian region to be launched to the media via an immersive events platform called MootUp.

“More and more Filipinos have become health conscious these days and this makes Goodday the right brand for our very first foray into the Philippine beverage market. The special strain of Paraprobiotics that it has is clinically proven to help improve intestinal health and natural resistance—a benefit that is very much relevant in today’s time,” said Hemalatha Ragavan, Chief Executive Officer, Asahi Beverages Philippines.

Goodday Cultured Milk contains a specially formulated strain of Paraprobiotics (Lactobacillus Paracasei MCC1849), which was developed by dairy conglomerate, Morinaga Milk Japan. The product has been carefully made to suit the taste preference of Filipinos without compromising its health benefits. It has three variants—Original, Mango, and Strawberry—and is available in 80ml and 350ml bottles at your nearest convenience store and leading supermarkets nationwide.

Flavors that the whole family will love! Goodday Cultured Milk has been carefully formulated to suit the Filipinos’ taste profiles. Asahi Beverages Philippines has developed the products to get the right taste that Filipinos will enjoy every day.

Goodday’s formulation is also perfect for a tropical country like the Philippines. Since Paraprobiotics are heat-treated, a bottle of Goodday Cultured Milk can be stored at room temperature up to a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius.

The cornerstones to good health are optimally functioning immune and digestive systems. So drink a bottle of Goodday Cultured Milk daily to make every day a good day!