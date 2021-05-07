Shopee | Exciting Mother’s Day Deals and Treats Your Mom Will Love

Mother’s Day is coming right up. Time to salute our mothers for their innate strength and unconditional love. No one can juggle career, family, and household responsibilities quite like our supermoms do.

Now that most of us stay home, our moms work extra hard to make a living, run the home smoothly, and ensure that the whole family is happy. They sacrifice their time, and sometimes even their well-being and happiness, to ensure that their children are safe and healthy. During these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to show your appreciation for your loved ones. So this Mother’s Day, go all out and pamper your mom—she deserves it!

On May 9, check out Shopee’s Mother’s Day Sale, where you can treat your mom to everyday luxuries and functional must-haves, with discounts up to 90% off:

Help your mom look bright-eyed and wide-awake for all her online meetings with Wet N Wild Mascara. Its formula lifts, separates and extends lashes minus the clumping and smudging. This works perfectly for date nights with dad too!

Sometimes moms forget to take care of themselves. Remind her to prioritize self-care with Pure Marine Collagen Peptides. This gluten-free, keto-friendly powder helps build bone strength, reduces joint pain, and stabilizes blood sugar.

Chores tend to eat up time, so free up a few precious minutes for your mom by giving her fuss-free, easy-to-use kitchen appliances. With Oster Personal Blender’s powerful 250-watt motor, she can quickly and effortlessly concoct smoothies for the whole family.

After long, stressful hours of work and chores, your mom deserves to indulge in a relaxing skincare sesh. Give her the gift of youth with Olay Whip Cream + Essence. This non-sticky, moisturizing skincare set reduces dark spots and wrinkles, allowing your mom to flaunt a fresher and brighter complexion.

Lastly, treat her to hydrating body care basics. Aveeno Moisturizing Lotion contains natural oatmeal and rich emollients to provide moisture for 24 hours. It’s also fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-recommended.

For other product recommendations for your favorite lady, visit https://shopee.ph/m/mothers-day-sale.

Don’t forget to top up your ShopeePay for more deals on your purchases this Mother’s Day! Use ShopeePay at checkout to enjoy free shipping with a minimum spend of ₱199 and 8% cashback sitewide with a minimum spend of ₱1,000.

Bonus: Shopee Mom’s Club and livestreams hosted by celebrity moms

Moms could always do with support from fellow moms, so invite her to join a helpful, inclusive community at Shopee Mom’s Club. This May 9, members can look forward to exclusive deals and discounts up to 90% off on brands such as J&J, Wyeth, Nestle Nutrition, Pampers, Tiny Buds, Huggies, Unilever, Mamypoko, Enfagrow, Unicare, Nestle, Alaska, Orange and Peach, Nursery Van, Breeze, and GSK. For sign-ups, visit https://shopee.ph/m/mom-club.

Shopee also offers plenty of fun, informative mom content this Mother’s Day. For an interactive discussion on the topic “A Mother’s Love is Like Calpol, Tough & Gentle,” hosted by Jolina Magdangal, tune in to Shopee Live this May 9, 12:00 NN to 1:00 PM.

