Ox-citing travel deals this Chinese New Year with AirAsia’s Lucky 8 Sale

0 comment

AirAsia celebrates hope and new beginnings with our vibrant Filipino-Chinese community, as we joyfully welcome the year of the Ox through our week-long Lucky 8 sale, beginning 25-31 January 2021.

Plan exciting getaways and celebrate Chinese New Year at your favorite AirAsia domestic destinations such as Caticlan (Boracay), Tagbilaran (Bohol), Puerto Princesa, Cebu, and so many more from as low as P388.*

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “Celebrating Chinese New Year has been incorporated in Filipino culture. There are almost one million ethnic Chinese in the Philippines. Like our Filipino-Chinese brothers and sisters, we would like to welcome the year of the Ox with gratitude and prosperity, as it signifies positivity and represents the time for rebuilding.

AirAsia remains optimistic on the progress and developments to come, not only in the aviation industry but also the digital landscape this 2021,” he added.

It is our pleasure to continuously provide promos and discounts to our beloved guests. We always ensure that the best all-inclusive packages are made available so that everyone can experience our wide variety of products and services.

Don’t miss out on these amazing deals, and share it with your friends and loved ones.”

Save more through SNAP, AirAsia’s flight + hotel combo platform to get convenient fly and stay packages at unbeatable prices. SNAP Fly and Stay for as low as P3,088** per guest. The Lucky 8 Sale also offers guests discounted hotel rates from as low as P1,888 a night.

Fly beyond airasia and get up to 28% off tickets to non-AirAsia destinations such as Coron, El Nido, and Siargao.

These Ox-citing deals are available on airasia.com and on AirAsia mobile app for travel between 25 January 2021 and 26 March 2022.

Passengers are advised to refer to the documents and requirements set by government units and airport authorities which may vary from one destination to another. Utilize these amazing deals and fly safe with AirAsia.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

