Exclusive GLife Promo: 50% OFF on KFC All-Chicken Buckets on February 17!

0 comment

It’s the perfect time to celebrate post-Valentine’s Day with an exclusive KFC offer only for GCash customers!

GLife, the digital shopping mall inside the GCash app, will be exclusively featuring KFC’s 50% off promo to its All-Chicken Buckets for one day only — this February 17, 2021! All a customer has to do to avail of the whopping 50% discount is to purchase in KFC through GLife and pay using GCash!

Exclusive GLife KFC All-Chicken Bucket Promo

KFC All-Chicken Bucket SRP Promo Price
Bucket of 6 PHP 439.00 PHP 219.50
Bucket of 8 PHP 579.00 PHP 289.50
Bucket of 10 PHP 720.00 PHP 360.00
Bucket of 15 PHP 1,008.00 PHP 504.00
Bucket of 20 PHP 1,329.00 PHP 664.50

Customers with existing GCash accounts will automatically have access to GLife and enjoy all of its feature stores, including digital stores for grocery, retail, health and wellness, gaming, and rewards services. They just need to log-in to the GCash app, tap on the GLife icon, and look for KFC. Customers outside of the GCash app can access https://gcashapp.page.link/KFC to be redirected to the promo.

Customers without GCash accounts can just download the GCash app and register for an account through the App Store, Google Play, or Huawei App Gallery for free.

Funding a GCash account is easy and can be done through multiple cash-in channels, such as over-the-counter partner establishments like Ministop, Alfamart, and Villarica Pawnshop or supermarkets such as Puregold, Robinsons Supermarkets, and SM Supermarkets. To learn more about cashing in to your GCash account, visit https://www.gcash.com/getting-started/cash-in.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

The Final Pitch judges are looking for individuals with great business ideas to solve post pandemic problems

Team Orange 0 comments
Startups, non-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and individuals who have new solutions to address the economic and social impact of COVID-19 are invited to submit their pitches for the sixth season of…

Nüwa Manila and Nüwa Spa recognized anew with Five Stars in Forbes Travel Guide 2021 Star Awards

Team Orange 0 comments Hotels
Nüwa at City of Dreams Manila once again achieves two Five Stars in the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Awards for the hotel and its spa. The awards follow close…

vivo Envisions User-Oriented Innovation in 2021

Team Orange 0 comments Business
vivo has concluded a remarkable year in 2020, highlighting the importance of user-oriented innovation in the smartphone industry. Braving the global impact of COVID-19, vivo remained resilient by launching new…

Delta receives outstanding recognitions for exceeding its commitment to put people first

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Delta’s unwavering commitment to keeping customers and employees safe throughout the global pandemic has earned its title as the World’s Most Admired Airline by Fortune’s Most Admired Airline List and…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone