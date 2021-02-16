Exclusive GLife Promo: 50% OFF on KFC All-Chicken Buckets on February 17!

It’s the perfect time to celebrate post-Valentine’s Day with an exclusive KFC offer only for GCash customers!

GLife, the digital shopping mall inside the GCash app, will be exclusively featuring KFC’s 50% off promo to its All-Chicken Buckets for one day only — this February 17, 2021! All a customer has to do to avail of the whopping 50% discount is to purchase in KFC through GLife and pay using GCash!

Exclusive GLife KFC All-Chicken Bucket Promo

KFC All-Chicken Bucket SRP Promo Price Bucket of 6 PHP 439.00 PHP 219.50 Bucket of 8 PHP 579.00 PHP 289.50 Bucket of 10 PHP 720.00 PHP 360.00 Bucket of 15 PHP 1,008.00 PHP 504.00 Bucket of 20 PHP 1,329.00 PHP 664.50

Customers with existing GCash accounts will automatically have access to GLife and enjoy all of its feature stores, including digital stores for grocery, retail, health and wellness, gaming, and rewards services. They just need to log-in to the GCash app, tap on the GLife icon, and look for KFC. Customers outside of the GCash app can access https://gcashapp.page.link/KFC to be redirected to the promo.

Customers without GCash accounts can just download the GCash app and register for an account through the App Store, Google Play, or Huawei App Gallery for free.

Funding a GCash account is easy and can be done through multiple cash-in channels, such as over-the-counter partner establishments like Ministop, Alfamart, and Villarica Pawnshop or supermarkets such as Puregold, Robinsons Supermarkets, and SM Supermarkets. To learn more about cashing in to your GCash account, visit https://www.gcash.com/getting-started/cash-in.

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.