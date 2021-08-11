Exclusive Infinix NOTE 10 Pro early bird promo on Lazada for only Php 9,490 on August 12 & 15

Infinix recently announced its early-bird NOTE 10 Pro promo, exclusively on Lazada, on August 12 and 15, 2021.

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro will be available for only Php 9,490, Php 500 less than the regular retail price of Php 9,990.

“The Infinix NOTE 10 Pro is the first smartphone in the Philippines to have a MediaTek Helio G90T with 8GB RAM storage under Php 10,000,” Cooper Ma, Country Manager of Infinix Philippines, said. “Even though it is already a product category disruptor at its regular retail price, we are making it more affordable to own our latest premium gaming smartphone as a special gift to our Filipino Infinix fans and mobile gaming enthusiasts in appreciation of their loyalty and support.”

Despite its budget-friendly positioning, the Infinix Note 10 Pro boasts of game-changing features and innovations such as:

Super-fast data processing and response times powered by the award-winning MediaTek Helio G90T processor running on the Arm Cortex A76 octa-core central processing unit (CPU) clocked up to 2.05GHz and Arm Mali-G76 graphics processing unit (GPU) with speeds up to 800MHz, as well as memory storage of 8GB RAM and 128GB RAM. Paired with MediaTek’s HyperEngine Gaming Technology, users benefit from faster response times, more robust connectivity, and low latency reduction by utilizing two Wi-Fi bands or routers simultaneously.

A stunning visual experience with a 6.95” full high definition (FHD+) display and a 91% screen-to-body ratio with 500 nits of peak brightness and 1500:1 color contrast ratio for sharp, crystal clear visuals. Graphics and images seamlessly glide due to its 90Hz refresh and 180Hz touch sampling rates, which are perfect for watching movies, scrolling content, or gaming—certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light use to minimize eye fatigue and discomfort.

Professional-quality images and beautiful nightscape imagery, both in daylight and at night. Equipped with a 16MP AI Beautify Selfie front-facing camera with two frontal flashes to capture amazing selfies, the NOTE 10 Pro is loaded with an intuitive AI-powered four-in-one lens comprising 120° field of view (FOV) ultra-wide angle, super macro lens, 5P lens, black and white lens, and portrait lens, all integrated into a rear-facing 64 megapixels (MP) 6P ultra night camera. For ultra-smooth and effortless filming, the NOTE 10 Pro offers 4K resolution shooting capabilities in front and rear cameras using leading video-enhancement algorithms from Imint’s Vidhance Video Stabilization solution and auto-blur video shooting. Now, users can capture breathtaking moments with confidence.

A 5000mAh Battery and 33W Fast Charge Technology, integrated with Ultra Power Mode, provides an extra 58 hours of calling time when the battery reaches 5% capacity and 25% battery backup with the Power Marathon Technology.

Less lag and jitters, courtesy of the Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster works with the smartphone’s hardware, improve graphic image stability and screen sensitivity. The software intelligently adjusts the operating speed of the CPUs and GPUs and allocates resources to enhance images and movements in different gaming scenarios.

Android XOS 7.6 software incorporated into the NOTE 10 Pro lets users easily switch from one app to another, with tools such as Xnote 5.0 to take notes and write down ideas, X-Proof to obscure the screen when using the phone in public, and Thunder Back Mode 2.0.

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro Display 6.95″FHD+90Hz refresh rate+180Hz touch sampling rate Processor Helio G90T Memory 128GB+8GB RAM Selfie camera 16MP Rear camera 64MP+AI Lens Battery 5000mAh Charging 33W X-Charge Fingerprint Yes OS 7.6 Colors 95°Back Nordic Secret 7°Purple

For more details, visit: https://www.infinixmobility.com/smartphone/note-10-pro