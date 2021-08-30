Exclusive sneak peek of Yeng Constantino’s newest music video for MLBB x Transformers’ collaboration

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, the most popular mobile MOBA game in Southeast Asia, officially introduced their newest skins in partnership with Transformers.

To commemorate the most exciting Mobile Legends collaboration to date, singer, actress, and highly-respected Mobile Legends streamer Yeng Constantino released a music video set in the middle of Bumblebee’s installation created by Jerry Santos and Rumble Royale in partnership with Moonton.

Yeng Constantino was initially kidnapped by Joross Gamboa now known as “Megamboa” in order to use her popularity and prowess in his master plan: Death Sonata. Luckily, she was rescued in a fast-paced-action-packed mission by MLBB Streamers Hypebit$, Roadfill of Moymoy Palaboy, Lhea Bernardino, Eric “Eruption” Tai, and ChooxTV.

Megamboa’s evil plan to spread 100% negative vibes and 100% win-rate-top-one-global-Granger was thwarted, and now the singer is ready to show the world what really happened. Watch the rest of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang x Transformers newest music video by Yeng Constantino here: https://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsOnlinePH/videos/567183357756991

Additionally, the release of the brand-new Transformers skins on MLBB showcases a life-like 17ft tall installation of the Autobots’ very own Bumblebee, the beloved character from the franchise, for Filipino fans to meet soon.

The Transformers’ most iconic characters, Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumbleee can be used for Granger, Johnson, and X.Borg. These skins can be unlocked through MLBB’s special in-game events until November 22, 2021.

