Experience Cool and Comfort with Sharp J-Tech Inverter Refrigerator and Air Conditioner

Enjoying the summer during this new normal situation will be a whole different dynamic. Due to travel restrictions, we cannot go to the beach or tour outside the country. But it also means that we can spend these hot days having fun and doing worthwhile things. This is a great opportunity to bond with our family or learn a new hobby.

As we do these things, Sharp Philippines wants to provide us a safe yet convenient experience as we stay inside our house within this hot weather.

With its elegant and functional refrigerators, no need to go out often for your ingredients when preparing a meal. You can stock up your necessities and food items, without worrying about what to cook for the next few days.

Here are some of the state-of-the-art inverter refrigerators from Sharp that can surely maintain the freshness and quality of your meat, veggies, and snacks:

Sharp 5D French door Inverter Refrigerators – There are several valuable advantages to a French door refrigerator, the most obvious of those being its unique layout. Sharp 5 Door Refrigerators 26.8 cubic feet (SJ-FTW27CVP-BK) and 27.1 cubic feet variant (SJ-FTF27CVP-BK) got a special compartment called FREX room. It can be adjusted in 4 temperature settings according to your needs. Meanwhile, the 26.8 cubic feet variant (SJ-FTW27CVP-BK) has hidden water dispenser for easy drinking water access.

Sharp 4D Glass French door Inverter Refrigerator (SJ-FLG16AVP-BK) – Similar with the model mentioned above, this boasts of spacious storage and shelves. In addition to that, this sophisticated appliance is equipped with Plasmacluster Ion Technology to eliminate mold and bacteria. On the other hand, Plasmacluster Ion Technology makes the food fresh for a longer time.

Sharp Side-by-side Inverter Refrigerator (SJ-BLS20AVP-SL) – Side-by-side refrigerators are best for kitchens that are narrow since they take advantage of the vertical space. This sleek home appliance from Sharp highlights a LED touch screen panel so you don’t have to open it to adjust settings. Moreover, it came with a handy ice maker that lets you make ice cubes from the tray in just a quick twist.

Sharp 2 door No Frost Inverter Refrigerators (SJ-FTG21CVP-BK/SL) (SJ-FTG18CVP-BK/SL) – This practical yet elegant appliance from Sharp covers basic yet necessary features in a refrigerator. It sports a freezer organizer case so you can store meats properly and also a moisture vegetable case to prevent them from rotting early. The Mega Freezer delivers bigger storage capacity to store more food.

This 2 door refrigerator comes in two variants in terms of size and color. The 20.1 cubic feet variant is available in black and silver and the same goes with the larger 23.2 cubic feet model.

Meanwhile, we all agree that air conditioners are no longer a luxury with this kind of heat and humidity. For your family’s comfort, Sharp offers a diverse range of inverter air conditioners that are all suitable for long hours of use.

With its J-Tech inverter technology, the company claims that it can lower your electricity consumption by as much as 65 percent. To effectively clean the indoor air from microbes and viruses, they equipped these air conditioners with PCI technology. These home appliances are also built to last for a long time with their self-cleaning function and copper tubes covered in anti-corrosion resin coating.

Below are the two types of feature-packed air conditioners from Sharp that will help you beat the summer heat:

Sharp J-Tech Inverter Standard Split Type Air conditioners – Available in 1.0/1.5/2.0/2.5 hp. Aside from the J-Tech inverter technology, standard air conditioners from Sharp also got amazing functionalities. With its Baby Sleep Mode, this appliance is suitable for sleeping with toddlers or infants since it won’t disturb their slumber. Meanwhile, enabling its strong jet mode can bring a strong blast of chilled air to make the room temperature in just 5 minutes.

Sharp J-Tech Inverter Premium Split Type Air conditioner – Available in 1.0/1.5/2.0/2.5 hp. For a more luxurious experience for a smart home, Sharp Premium Air Conditioner comes with motion sensor and AIoT. To simply put, the built-in motion sensor adjusts the temperature and airflow settings depending on the number of people it detected. On the other hand, the AIoT makes suggestions on how this appliance should operate, based on its users’ day to day activities.

Both standard and premium series of this inverter air conditioner are available in four variants: 1.0HP, 1.5HP, 2.0HP, and 2.5HP. Before purchase, you should consider the size of the area or room first. This is to make sure the horsepower of the Sharp air conditioner you are buying is enough.