Experience the CooLife as coocaa’s S6G Pro Smart TV joins Lazada’s birthday sale with up to 47% discount

As Filipinos stay indoors for safety, the demand for products that offer digital entertainment grew rapidly. In Lazada’s latest study, the words Smart TV, Android TV, Flatscreen and Chromecast dominated their top searches.

Giving Filipinos better option for a brand new home entertainment, coocaa, a leading global TV brand, celebrates Lazada’s 9th Birthday Sale with amazing deals and discounts for its coocaa S6G Pro Smart TV and the launch of its two new air conditioning systems with exclusive promos.

The coocaa S6G Pro series takes smart TV experience to the next level and lets you maximize the CooLife with its IPS screen, all-new Android 10 operating system, Chameleon Extreme 2.0 and 4K HDR10+ technology. Its frameless, ultra slim build delivers an infinite visual experience for the whole family, bringing home entertainment to life as you rock a karaoke night, host a video game competition or enjoy sports events on a massive screen.

Take a peek at S6G Pro here: https://rebrand.ly/l9ornfj

On March 27, fans can get the coocaa S6G Pro Smart TV at a whopping discount up to 47 percent. What’s more, a coocaa S6G Pro Smart TV purchase comes with free shipping for specific areas.

Watch out for the following coocaa’s COOL surprises:

Up to P1,000 vouchers up for grabs when customers visit coocaa’s Lazada Store

Free coocaa shirts and string bags starting today until March 27 for the first 100 buyers to leave a 5-star rating and review on the coocaa Flagship Store and chat with the Lazada coocaa team

A chance to get the premium prize – a Philips Air fryer worth P10,000 – for three lucky spenders of more than P10,000 on the coocaa Flagship Store

CooLife with coocaa

The coocaa S6G Pro Smart TV combines innovative, powerful and cool features to deliver immersive visual and audio experiences that lets users achieve a CooLife. This means coocaa goes beyond your traditional TV experience, from just watching on your screen to actually playing with your TV.

Its 55-inch IPS screen can support up to 4K resolution while the Chameleon Extreme 2.0 and 4K HDR10+ technology simultaneously let you indulge in your favorite movies and football games on a massive screen with a stunning display. Running on the all-new Android 10 OS, it can support multiple OTT Platforms so the whole family can enjoy applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot and more.

For even more entertainment options, the coocaa S6G Pro Smart TV also lets you download more apps from the Play Store. It features a Cortex-A 53 ARM processor, 2GB + 32GB storage capacity, and three HDMI and two USB ports. The built-in Bluetooth, dual-band WIFI and Chromecast also lets you maximize your digital leisure experience.

The coocaa S6G Pro’s two 20W speakers let you enjoy cinema stereo surround sound at the comforts of your home. It packs the latest AV1 decoding, Dolby Audio and DTS technology for memorable karaoke nights with the family.

Be in control of your entertainment

Step up your home entertainment with ease with coocaa S6G Pro Smart TV’s voice control features. Powered by the Google Assistant Voice Control System that can be activated using the remote, access coocaa S6G Pro Smart TV’s multiple features such as checking the weather report and searching for movie and song titles by simply pressing the voice button.

The coocaa S6G Pro Smart TV also lets you experience multi-screen interaction. Share wonderful photos, videos or video game walkthroughs when you connect your TV to your mobile device through the Bidirectional Bluetooth interconnection screen. Level up your barkada video calls or your in-home workout sessions as you follow your favorite fitness video and witness your smartphone screen “get bigger” as it connects and broadcasts through the coocaa S6G Pro.

“We are very excited to share the global success of coocaa with the Philippines as we bring CooLife to the Filipinos through our accessible and innovative technology. Our partnership with Lazada to launch our latest products is just one of the big steps that we are thrilled to take in order to reach our fans and make the best impression on Filipinos,” shared Dora Xie, coocaa Marketing Executive, SEA

Life is cool with coocaa

Debuting on LazMall, coocaa’s newest air conditioners will come with an amazing discount of up to 43 percent from 12:00AM to 2:00AM on March 27 only. As part of coocaa’s special VIP card offers, both products come with three years of extended warranty on the compressor and P300 free shipping subsidy from March 27 to 31:

The new coocaa AW10N-1 is a 2-in-1 air conditioner featuring 1HP and is good for room sizes of 12 to 18 square meters. It features a remote control and sleep and fresh air and dry modes.

The modern coocaa AW15I-1 is a Japan-tech, soft wind inverter air conditioner with a R32 refrigerant that complies with European standard. Packed with 1.5HP for rooms measuring 16 to 32 square meters, it can self-diagnose and also has dry mode.

Established in 2006, coocaa is a high-tech enterprise focused on the overseas online markets. It has set up cross-border e-commerce platforms in Europe, India, Russia and Southeast Asia, as well as localized e-commerce platforms.

In 2020, coocaa’s sales volume in Southeast Asia exceeded 150,000 units, an increase of 56.84 percent YoY. In Indonesia, it ranked second in the TV category of the local Shopee platform in 2020 and recorded an increase of 14 percent in sales YoY. Sales in the United States increased by 123.32 percent YoY in 2020. Germany and India also achieved good results in 2020, with a total sales volume of 26,863 units.