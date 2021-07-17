Experience the spirit of Tokyo 2020 with Airbnb Online Experiences hosted by Olympians, Paralympians and Japanese volunteers

Filipino sports enthusiasts and Olympics fans alike now have the chance to experience the thrill and excitement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games from the comfort of home thanks to a new series of Airbnb Online Experiences hosted by athletes and local Games volunteers.

Airbnb, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) are bringing people closer than ever to the magic of Tokyo 2020 with a special program taking place during the Games of more than 200 Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences, only on Airbnb. Hosted by both competing and retired sporting heroes, these one-of-a-kind experiences allow athletes to share their passion with guests who can connect with them directly during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Filipinos who live and breathe the basketball game can relive personal Olympic stories with basketball legends Scottie Pippen and Larry Bird. Sports fans can also explore a variety of Online Experiences where they can learn different dynamic drills from runner and eight-time Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper, experience a post-Games debrief with Olympic triathlon silver medalist Jonny Brownlee, gain exclusive access to never-before-seen people, places and stories with Tongan flag bearer and UNICEF ambassador Pita Taufatofua and chat with Syrian Olympic swimmer and UNHCR goodwill ambassador Yusra Mardini about the power of resilience and embracing one’s own identity. To view the full lineup, visit www.airbnb.com/olympics.

Airbnb partners with Nippon Foundation Volunteer Support Center

In addition, Airbnb has partnered with the Nippon Foundation Volunteer Support Center to give guests insights into the venues, cultures and histories of the cities behind this year’s Games and inspire future travel to Japan. Through a series of 20 free Online Experiences hosted by 89 local volunteers, Filipino Olympics fans can experience the Olympic spirit in a truly memorable way. These unique and authentic experiences will be offered at zero cost on a first-come-first-serve basis.