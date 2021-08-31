Explore your instinct for adventure with Amazfit T-Rex Pro, available for pre-order on Shopee and Lazada starting September 1

Amazfit, a global brand in the wearables market, is launching the Amazfit T-Rex Pro in the Philippines.

Starting September 1, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro will be available for pre-order at Amazfit’s official store on Shopee and Lazada while retail rollout will begin on September 3. This latest edition builds upon the popularity of the award-winning Amazing T-Rex, first unveiled at CES 2020, and includes a raft of new features as a result of Amazfit’s consistent innovation.

Created to help you Explore Your Instinct, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 military-grade tests and can withstand most kinds of extreme conditions and challenges, making it the perfect partner for an active lifestyle. Its comprehensive health and fitness tracking functions include a host of popular outdoor sports modes for adventurous activities, making it easier to stay fit and healthy and break out of your comfort zone.

Explore Your Instinct for Adventure

Designed for the outdoors, the military-grade Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a reliable wearable capable of enduring many challenging environments. It is shock-resistant and able to cope with extreme weather, ultra-dry deserts, and humid rainforests. It also has a water-resistance grade of 10 ATM and up to 18 days of battery life, making it the ultimate outdoor sports companion for those who want to push their limits.

It supports four global navigation satellite systems2, enabling it to track your location in more complicated environments than would be possible with GPS alone. Whether you’re up in the mountains, or challenging yourself to train harder in the gym, you can measure your blood-oxygen saturation to get feedback on how well you’re handling the altitude or your workout. A barometric altimeter will also record how high you’ve climbed, and its reliable compass will point you in the right direction.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro lets you connect with your natural instinct with its weather tracker — a sunrise and sunset monitor and current moon phase display — which can also help you capture the best views.

Exercise to the Fullest while Protecting Your Health

With over 100 different sports modes available, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro can track your heart rate, distance, speed, and calories burned through almost all popular sports and activities. Firstbeat™ algorithm takes things to a new level when assessing specialized data such as your maximum oxygen uptake, full recovery time, and training load, and lets you know your progress and accomplishments. Along with this, the ExerSense™ algorithm also automatically recognizes eight sports modes and records all related data.

A healthy heart is a priority, and so the Amazfit T-Rex Pro is equipped with the BioTracker™ 2 PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, which performs precise heart rate monitoring 24 hours a day and issues an alert if your heart rate gets too high – and the watch also tracks heart rate variability (HRV) to record your response to stress.

To broade your understanding of your health, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro offers personalized evaluations through its proprietary Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment system. PAI takes all the data collected from your workouts, heart rate, and other tracked data and provides a single numerical value as your unique health score and evaluation. Armed with this knowledge, you can set your next health and fitness goal and achieve new personal bests.

Quality rest and sleep are the foundations of good physical and mental health, and achieving that all-important night of sleep is within your reach with Amazfit’s SomnusCare™ sleep-quality monitoring feature. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro recognizes different sleep states, such as the light, deep and REM sleep stages, detects daytime naps, and monitors potential breathing problems when you are asleep.

A Personal Assistant Designed for Toughness

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro can help you manage your work-life balance better and be your ultimate personal assistant. It can set alarms, notify you of incoming text messages, calls, and reminders, and also enables you to control the music on your phone from the watch – for added motivation during workouts, or when you just want to relax and listen to your favorite playlists.

It’s easy to read, clear, and colorful 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display provides you with all the information you need at a glance. With an attractive angular design, the robust metal-sprayed outer bezel keeps the weight light, complementing the watch’s pleasing rugged texture. And, along with its resilient yet skin-friendly silicone strap with a sweat-wicking design.

Pricing and availability

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes in three colors: Meteorite Black, Desert Grey, and Steel Blue and will retail for Php 8,090.

Amazfit is also treating early buyers with a special freebie: the first 100 to purchase their very own Amazfit T-Rex Pro will receive a YI 1080p Dome Camera. Head on to Amazfit’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada to get yours!