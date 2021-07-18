Exploring Tagaytay Make it Memorable with CitiGlobal

Amid these uncertain times, people experience a considerable degree of worry, concern, and stress, particularly since they spend most of their time isolating themselves at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But finally, we can take that much-needed getaway as authorities announced recently that NCR Plus shifted back to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Under GCQ, food preparation establishments that offer indoor dine-in services can accommodate 30 percent of venue capacity, while outdoor or al fresco dining at 50 percent. Personal care businesses may already operate up to 50 percent, increasing from their previous 30 percent allowed capacity.

Hotels with a certificate of authority to operate for staycation may now also accept leisure bookings for individuals aged 18 to 65. As long as we follow safety protocols, taking a quick trip away from life’s hustle and bustle is an ideal way to take a breather and relax once in a while.

Luckily, a two to three-hour drive, with the help of the new Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAx), can lead you to Tagaytay, particularly if you’re from NCR Plus, composed of Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces. It offers the perfect getaway, whether for an adventure of a lifetime or just a quick escape from the busy (boring, for some) city life. Here are some of the best activities to create that vacation you have been looking for.

A Perfect Mix of the Urban and Rural Life

Living in the city can be incredibly exhausting because of heavy traffic, pollution, and stress from the environment itself. But if you want to keep experiencing the benefits of city life with all its convenience, the coffee shops, and shopping malls, among others, without all the stress that comes with it, then Tagaytay is the perfect place for you.

This city combines urban and rural life. In some instances, you will find yourself enjoying your favorite espresso or savoring a steaming hot bowl of “bulalo” amidst a beautiful backdrop of Taal Volcano. You can also do some much-needed shopping without heavy traffic or take a stroll outside and just breathe some fresh air and experience that perfect cool weather. All these you can experience in Tagaytay.

Turning Road Trips into Food Trips

Filipinos are known to be food lovers. So, when you are in Tagaytay, don’t miss the chance to try its exquisite local cuisine and delicacies. And yes, it’s not just the “bulalo” that can warm your soul while in the cold soothing breeze of the city. Tagaytay is also a paradise for sweet delicacies ranging from buko tarts to buko pies, ube jams, champorado, raisin bread, and many more. You just need to know where to find them, and your taste buds will be satisfied.

The Perfect ‘Ukay-Ukay,” “Everything” Haul

While shopping malls and other commercial areas are abuzz in Tagaytay, Tagaytay also have local vendors you can find anywhere, whether in establishments or at the roadside, who provide everything you need from simple but fashionable clothes, household items, gadget accessories to even plants for the “Plantitos” and “Plantitas.” No matter what you need, they have it all for you.

Perfect Place for “Property Hunting”

Tagaytay offers so many places to go that anywhere you’ll find an activity that you can try out immediately or be the reason for you to come back another time. Next thing you know, you’ll find yourself property hunting for a place of your own in the refreshing city.

Tagaytay has created itself as a potential area for real estate developments. Moreover, its residential communities genuinely elevate the quality of life since it is ingeniously located near hospitals, shopping centers, churches, schools, and other essential establishments, ensuring a trouble-free residency.

Investing in real estate properties in Tagaytay has shown progress for investors with its accessibility and livable environment. With natural characteristics like fresh air, high land, rich soil, delicious fruits, luxurious view, and a serene atmosphere, Tagaytay properties became valuable and desirable to live in.

Its city life allows you to entertain yourself with simple, mundane yet satisfying and relaxing activities. You will also get the chance to watch a magnificent sunset until you see the bright stars and moon in the beautiful, unpolluted night sky. The amenities are so good that some people just want to settle here instead.

As a Filipino real estate developer offering affordable and income-generating properties, CitiGlobal Realty and Development Inc. boasts of its master-planned community development as it took advantage of the uniqueness found in Metro Tagaytay.

Built along Alfonso, Cavite near Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBex), CitiGlobal’s Tagaytay Clifton Resort Suites (TCRS), and Tagaytay Fontaine Villas (TFV) allow middle-class families to enjoy luxurious country living without losing touch of primary institutions such as malls, theme parks, hospitals, schools, and churches.

TCRS and TFV are only two of CitiGlobal’s real estate developments, revolutionizing the Filipino mindset on leisure properties while giving new investment opportunities for ordinary working-class Filipinos, especially Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW).