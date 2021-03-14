ExtraCareAtHome at the core of Globe At Home’s services

Globe At Home continues to improve customer experience with #ExtraCareAtHome, focusing on proactive care at the core of its services – from inquiry, to installation, and more importantly, after sales. Realizing the people’s need for a reliable internet network to keep connected and entertained, run their business, and make working and learning from home possible, the company makes sure to be with its customers every step of the way.

“We not only provide fast and reliable connection to our Globe At Home subscribers, we also give them the best care. We make sure that the technology we use adheres to global standards. That’s why we are able to provide our customers with #ExtraCareAtHome,” said Darius Delgado, Globe Vice President and Head of Broadband Business.

Part of this proactive care is ensuring that consumers get the connectivity they need at the soonest possible time. Thus, in less than 24 hours from the approval of internet line applications, GAH’s team of installers are already dispatched to the address provided. These field technicians also undergo regular COVID-19 testing as well as strictly follow government health protocols to keep customers safe from the virus.

At the same time, GAH sees to it that the consumers are secured from scams and other fraudulent activities being committed by unscrupulous persons. Technicians on duty bear a QR code that customers can scan to confirm their identity. This is on top of regular text messages sent to the subscriber for scheduled visits and location tracking.

“Being able to serve our loyal customers with the best customer care they deserve is our everyday goal in Globe At Home. We want what’s best for our customers from installation to after sales. We go the extra mile just to provide the necessary care they deserve,” Delgado added.

Aside from prompt and secured installation, GAH makes it easier for its postpaid customers to manage their account – track data usage, change or renew their plan, view and pay bills, request for reconnection, report an issue with their internet connection, and inquire about promos with the use of GlobeOne and Globe At Home apps which can be accessed anytime, anywhere.

These apps, which can be downloaded via the App Store for iOS and Play Store for Android, were developed to empower Globe customers and allow them to manage their accounts. They contain answers to most frequently asked questions, thus minimizing the need to visit a Globe Store or to talk to an agent.

However, if agent support is still needed, they can be reached easily through the Globe official Facebook Page, Facebook Messenger, and Twitter account. The *143# mobile phone service menu may also be used for balance inquiry, data usage checking, promo subscription, and other requests.