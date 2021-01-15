Families reinvent the Disney Experience with Globe At Home

On top of fast and reliable home internet connection, Globe At Home also offers its customers a world full of exciting freebies and perks. For one, they get access to a lot of exclusive Globe At Home events and activities all year round, which they can enjoy with the whole family. Recently, parents were able to recreate magical experiences at home with “Disney’s Unboxing Celebrations”.

Families had the opportunity to reinvent bonding with their kids by partaking in a fun arts and crafts workshop featuring actor Marco Borromeo, where he showed them simple ways to create Disney crafts items featuring fan-favorite characters from things they can easily find at home. Singer Moira Dela Torre also treated the guests to a storytelling session.

The highlight of it all was the virtual meet and greet with Mickey and Minnie, last December 27 where lucky customers had the chance to say hello and take photos with the special guests.

“Spending the holidays at home this year was a bit of a challenge since we still want to make it a memorable day especially for the kids. Fortunately, Globe At Home and Disney brought Unboxing Experiences for the whole family to enjoy including this virtual meet and greet featuring our favorite Disney characters,” shared Nikki Serquina, one of the parent attendees during the event.

Celebrities including the Arellanos with Iya, Drew, and Primo, and Neri Miranda also joined in the fun!

“No trips to Disney right now so we felt very lucky and happy to at least get a taste of it through this Unboxing Celebrations experience thanks to Globe,” Iya shared in her Instagram post.

Neri also shared how delighted her son Miggy and sister Pia were when the Disney guests talked to them one on one. “Iba ang experience sa #GlobePaskuhanAtHome,” she wrote on Instagram.

It was surely a day to remember not just for the little ones but also their parents! It just shows that with creativity and resourcefulness, we can still reinvent our celebrations right at home. With that, make sure to watch out for more exciting activities with Disney exclusively for Globe At Home subscribers in the coming months.