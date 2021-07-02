Fans make #KapamilyaForever trend worldwide to show love and support for ABS-CBN

Avid fans and supporters of ABS-CBN made their love for the company felt around the globe as they made the hashtag #KapamilyaForever trend on Twitter yesterday (July 1).

#KapamilyaForever became the number one trending topic in the Philippines on the platform and even entered the worldwide list as netizens professed their support for ABS-CBN in different ways, over a year since its broadcast operations were shutdown due to the nonrenewal of its franchise.

Some of them posted statements of Kapamilya artists who have chosen to stay with ABS-CBN despite the challenges it is facing. Twitter user @aestheticregine shared a photo of Regine Velasquez-Alcasid who previously said “I’m here, I’m not leaving.. I’m happy to be here” plus the hashtag #KapamilyaForever.

Another netizen, @tskukushimax, meanwhile, quoted Liza Soberano in her Asian Boss interview, saying “I don’t think that I can ever go to a rival network here in the Philippines. I could go for foreign projects but my heart in the Phils. stays in ABS-CBN.”

Some fans also shared pictures and collage of artists that remain loyal to ABS-CBN, like Judy Ann Santos, Kathryn Bernardo, and Angel Locsin, as well as rising stars like Donny Pangiliinan, Belle Mariano, and other fresh talents who are being groomed for stardom by ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, the largest and most successful talent management agency in the country.

Meanwhile, even celebrities and Kapamilya employees joined the Twitter party, including host Robi Domingo who posted, “More than a station. More than a network. #KapamilyaForever.”

New Star Magic signees also expressed their gratitude to the network such as Polaris artist and newest “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion JM Yosures who said, “Will never forget how ABS-CBN gave light to my dreams during its darkest times. #KapamilyaForever.”

In the past year, ABS-CBN has found ways and continues to find ways to still serve Filipinos with compelling stories and quality content that highlight the talent of Filipinos. Viewers are already able to watch Kapamilya shows on free TV and digital terrestrial television again through partnerships with TV5 and A2Z, aside from ABS-CBN cable channels like Kapamilya Channel and Jeepney TV, among many others.

It also made more of its content accessible to Filipinos online via the streaming service iWantTFC, Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, and WeTV iflix. Earlier today (July 2), Star Cinema also announced its partnership with leading social media platform kumu for a movie to be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina starring actors from RISE Artists Studio.

With the unwavering support of its audiences, who support its shows on different media platforms, and the loyalty of its artists, ABS-CBN is showing that there is indeed a “forever” among Kapamilyas amid the hardships that come its way.