Father’s Day celebration & gifting is now made easy with the new Red Ribbon Online Store and ReGALO e-Gift card

Dads are known as the providers of the family, the ‘pillar of the home’. While they’re usually the ones who go out to work to earn a living, they always make time to bond and share fun and delightful moments with their wife and kids.

With the ongoing pandemic still forcing most of us to stay at home, dads have had to expand their roles and skills like learning new recipes and cooking, taking up hobbies to bond with their kids, and doing DIY projects to redecorate their house—they do these and so much more while juggling work-from-home duties. This just shows that no matter how stressful things can get, they still constantly find ways to show their love and dedication to their families.

Indeed, each day is an opportunity to show gratitude for dads, but a timely message that’s often left out is “I’m proud of you, dad!” With Father’s Day drawing near, there’s nothing more special—and endearing—than expressing this heartfelt thought with any of Red Ribbon’s delectable cakes and pastries. Now, Red Ribbon enables you to do this with two new ordering services via its new online store and new ReGALO e-gift cards!

The New Red Ribbon Online Store (redribbononline.com)

Having your favorite Red Ribbon cake for celebrations and gifting is now easier than ever with the new Red Ribbon Online Store!

Through this new online store, customers can:

Order Now or Later

Order your cake and pastries from the comfort of your home—for either delivery or pick-up on the same day or 7 days in advance. Red Ribbon’s delivery services are available in selected stores in Metro Manila, Montalban, Canlubang, Imus, Silang, Trece Martires, Baliuag, Olongapo City, Cebu City, and Davao City. Order for pick-up, however, is available in all stores nationwide.

Go Cashless

It accepts online payment via Visa, Mastercard, JCB, and PayMaya for truly hassle-free transactions.

Enjoy Exclusive Deals

As a special gift for Father’s Day, get Unli Free Delivery with a minimum purchase of P500 when you order through this new Online Store!

Red Ribbon ReGALO eGift Card

As the pandemic has separated some of us physically from our loved ones, not everyone can be together during Father’s Day. The new Red Ribbon ReGALO eGift Card is the sweetest way to make dad feel loved from far away, because of the following benefits:

Convenience

Through this feature, you can send your loved ones their favorite Red Ribbon cakes via an electronic gift card redeemable in all Red Ribbon stores nationwide.

Two Ways to Order

This feature is available both in the Online Store and in Messenger. The eGift comes in the form of a redeemable code through SMS and/or email which you can forward to your chosen recipient.

Personalization

When you order through Messenger, you also have the option to customize each purchase by choosing from any of the design templates and by adding a sweet, personalized message; Truly a unique way of expressing your love and saying, “Proud of you, Dad!” even if he’s miles away from you.

Red Ribbon eGift cards are not only sweet and convenient – they also come with a special discount! Get up to P100 OFF on all eGift Cards until June 30. Redemption of these discounted e-Gift Cards will be valid through Sept 30, 2021.

Don’t miss the chance to show how proud you are of your dad this Father’s day! Visit redribbononline.com, or chat with RIA on messenger (m.me/redribbonbakeshop) now. Alternatively, you may call Red Ribbon delivery hotline #87777 or order through Grab Food and foodpanda.