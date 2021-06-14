Father’s Day Celebrations at Hotel Okura Manila

Celebrate Father’s Day with traditional Japanese fine dining at Hotel Okura Manila.

YAMAZATO

The Special Father’s Day Kaiseki Set with Hakushika Namachozo 300 ml sake is available at traditional Japanese fine dining restaurant Yamazato from June 15 to 20, 2021. The set menu features clear soup with seasonal dumpling and shimeji mushroom in Japanese suiji dashi stock and butter-grilled salmon on a ceramic plate with miso sauce, as well as ice cream and coconut bavarois for dessert – all meticulously crafted by Japanese Executive Chef Rinnosuke Mouri.

A selection of teppanyaki courses are also available. The Father’s Day Teppanyaki Hana Course features onion soup with baked cheese, sautéed hamachi fish in salt and lemon, Australian Wagyu tenderloin, and king prawn cucumber with tosa vinegar – all cooked a la minute. The set menu comes with a Hakushika Namachozo 300 ml sake for PHP 6,500 nett per person.

Another option is the Father’s Day Teppanyaki Tsuki Course, featuring Saga beef sirloin, grilled beef tataki, hotpot with king prawn, hamachi and mussels. Priced at PHP 7,000 nett per person, the set menu comes with a Hakushika Namachozo 300 ml sake.

The Father’s Day offers is available from June 15 to 20, 2021 for lunch and dinner. Yamazato is open for lunch from 11:30 AM until 2:00 PM; dinner from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM, Tuesday to Sundays. Advance reservation is highly recommended. For the private teppanyaki room, please reserve at least one (1) day in advance. For inquiries and reservations, please call +63 2 5318 2888.

OKURA AT HOME

For those who like to celebrate at home, Father’s Day set platters can be ordered via Okura At Home for pickup and delivery.

The Father’s Day Special Maki Sushi Platter, priced at PHP 3,000 nett, includes California roll, inari sushi, futomaki, mackerel sushi, tamagoyaki, and miso soup; and is good for 4

persons.

Share the Father’s Day Special Three-Tier Bento Platter with Sake with the family, for PHP 5,500 nett. The bento platter highlights traditional Japanese dishes like the black tiger shrimp simmered in ginger and soya, grilled salmon flavored with saikyo miso, US beef roll with vegetable, breaded shrimp fry, pan-seared duck breast, and chirashi sushi.

Okura At Home’s Father’s Day offers is available from June 15 to 20, 2021. For orders and inquiries, please call +63 2 5318 28815 or +63 917 818 9868. You may order from 9 AM to 9 PM daily.