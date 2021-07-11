FedEx extends support, donates third dedicated charter flight carrying critical COVID-19 Aid to India

In continued effort to support India and combat the second wave of COVID-19, FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, today announced the arrival of a third dedicated charter flight carrying much needed COVID-19 supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to India.

The third FedEx Boeing 777F charter flight carrying over 250,000 face shields, 100,000 goggles, more than 80,000 coveralls and gowns and over 134,000 KN95 and N95 masks landed on June 13, 2021 in Mumbai, India from Memphis, Tennessee. Items arriving on the charter flight were donated by Dignity Health, coordinated by TMC Navya, and will be distributed by Direct Relief to medical facilities in India through Tata Memorial Centre.

To date, FedEx has moved thousands of oxygen concentrators, and hundreds of tonnes of medical supplies and aid into the country. FedEx has previously donated two charter Boeing 777F flights from the USA to India, which flew on May 9 and May 16, transporting thousands of oxygen concentrators and other medical aid for Direct Relief.

“We are committed to our mission to keep the world connected in times of need. That’s why I’m grateful that we can help in the fight to contain the pandemic,” said Kawal Preet, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa Region, FedEx Express. “Since the pandemic started, we’ve used our global network and logistics expertise to support nonprofits’ humanitarian aid efforts. Delivering for good means standing in solidarity with our communities in India and FedEx is proud to be part of this relief effort.’’

FedEx is also a member of the Global Task Force on Pandemic Response, a public-private partnership organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Business Roundtable. It provides a unified platform for businesses to mobilize and deliver resources to assist COVID-19 efforts in areas of the highest need around the world. FedEx President and COO Raj Subramaniam is one of the business leaders serving on the steering committee for the task force.

Since the start of the pandemic, FedEx has transported more than 90 kilotons of personal protective equipment, including more than 2.3 billion masks worldwide. FedEx will continue to deliver lifesaving medicine, personal protective equipment, and other critical supplies until this pandemic is over.

The delivery of the lifesaving supplies is consistent with the company’s FedEx Cares 50 by 50 goal to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023.