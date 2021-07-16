Fern. drops his first tagalog single “Kagandahan”

Filipino singer-songwriter and producer Fern. has finally dropped his new single “Kagandahan,” a minimalist pop tune that tackles the overwhelming feeling of being surrounded by beauty, and how people are afraid of it going away.

Released under Island Records Philippines, fern.’s latest jam is essentially stripped-down to the core, with its message offering a quiet, meditative space that doesn’t lose sight of what truly matters—even in the age of fast-paced modernity and fleeting romanticism.

“Kagandahan is about the beauty of anything in this world,” the prolific young artist explains its meaning. “It talks about how we’re often scared of losing beauty that we believe is in our possession and how this fear often robs us of enjoying the beauty while its right in front of us.”

Originally penned by his dad, and rewritten and produced by fern. himself, “Kagandahan” reflects on these valid feelings about the ephemeral qualities of beauty, but also gives listeners a refreshing perspective on why it’s important to cherish every bit of it while it counts.

Eloquently produced with restrained instrumentation and a lighter sound, fern. slips amusingly into laid-back guitar-pop territory, veering toward intimacy. “I recorded all my vocals in my bedroom, and I think it’s because singing just hits differently when you’re alone—in my opinion, at least.” Sonny Zero mixed “Kagandahan,” and was careful enough to let the emotions flow through the music—“nothing more than that,” as Fern. puts it. “It’s always an experience to be working with people that you truly connect with.”

fern.’s “Kagandahan” is out now on all streaming platforms worldwide via Island Records Philippines.