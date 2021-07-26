Filinvest City webinar highlights good location as key in property investing

In the recently concluded webinar entitled, “South and the City: Conquering the PH Business Hub,” established experts in the local real estate scene and locators shared their experiences and the factors that make a good decision in investing in properties.

Filinvest City in Alabang has been influential in continuously transforming the South with its mindful urban planning that carries future-ready business hub markings. Don Ubaldo, Filinvest City’s Vice President for Townships, talked about Filinvest City as the prime choice for property investors. He also shared its future-centric mindset that led to the township’s success.

“A good location makes a good business sense,” said Ubaldo. Among the competitive advantages of Filinvest City is its future-ready central business district designed to accelerate the growth of businesses. Its abundance of greens and open spaces and having the Philippines’ largest district cooling system save 40 percent of its energy cost. It’s also the first LEED-gold certified business district in the country and the largest neighborhood development in Southeast Asia and can better withstand climate capacities making it a sustainable city.

Filinvest City has a thriving, self-contained development – having interconnected parks and landscaped pathways to make getting from one district to another much easier. It also remains a host to high rise condominiums, premium offices and has a wide array of retail and lifestyle selection. The central business district also commits to a vibrant and engaged community where its spaces are formed for the community to converge. Recently, it has partnered with the local government unit of Muntinlupa City to provide a wide accessible vaccination area for the residents.

There has also been growth in the land prices in Filinvest City with an average increase of five times over the last decade and seven times in terms of accommodation values. Hitting 360, 000 pesos per square meter as their average price per transaction pre-pandemic, partner investors of Filinvest City might have made good returns after their decision.

Jones Lang Lasalle Philippines Vice Chairman Joey Radovan shared his insights on the present and expected real estate scenario of the Metro South. Filinvest City has become an investment destination due to its immediate access to the CALABARZON region and being close to suburban communities, waste management resources, and presence of modern living necessities. More than this, Radovan also shared a comparative overview of the other cities relative to Muntinlupa where Filinvest City is located, showing that Muntinlupa City continues to deliver moderate office annual supply.

Architect Brian Loo Dee, the Vice President for Operations of the TDC Group of Companies shared how their business which focuses on commercial, residential, and merchandising needs of Metro Manila market thrive in Filinvest City. Its accessibility and being the premiere sustainable development in the metro helped boost their sales.

Jonel Borromeo, Chief Corporate Planning Officer of Dearborn Motors Co. Incorporated that operates Ford dealerships, including one in Alabang, shared how the growth in the area is fast and that Filinvest City is a good location. Maricel Brion-Lirio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Filinvest REIT Corp. (Currently Cyberzone Properties, Inc.) said that the location and accessibility of Filinvest City attracted them to locate. She also mentioned that the district offers a cohesive live, work, play experience and has energy efficient operations.

The Filinvest City staged the webinar to bring insightful discussion centered on mindful urban planning, and a forward thinking mindset on property investments in the Metro South for the participants.