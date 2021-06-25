Filipino Allstars take the shot to put an end to COVID-19

A number of Filipino Allstars lined up Wednesday morning, 23 June 2021 to take the vaccine against COVID-19 at the Giga vaccination hub administered by the City Health Office of Pasay.

Almost nine hundred Filipino Allstars signed up and signified their intention to take the jab . The names and contact details were submitted to the City Government of Pasay for proper allocation once vaccines become available.

To date, around 32% of the more than 1,500 Filipino Allstars including its subsidiary cargo and logistics venture, Teleport, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla had previously paid a courtesy call to Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano to discuss the proactive support of the local government for the airline industry in the fight against putting an end to the pandemic.

Also present during the meeting were Flight Operations Director Capt. Gomer Monreal, Chief Pilot for Training and Standards Capt. Darren Acorda, Government Policy & Asean Head Desiree Maxino, Pasay City Administrator Atty. Dennis Acorda and City Health Officer Dr. Theresa Dimayuga.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “The support of the local government on the vaccination program amongst essential workers in the airline industry is a huge step forward in not only ensuring the safety of our passengers but making sure that the crew themselves are protected as they also act as front liners in flying guests, cargo and other essential items such as vaccines across the archipelago.”

“We thank Mayor Emi and other hard working local government officials, especially our medical frontliners who continue to work round the clock to achieve the target herd immunity for the protection of every Filipino. We look forward to the day, hopefully very, very soon, that we’ll be able to fly our guests with fully vaccinated airline crew. This adds another level of confidence for travelers.”

The Local Government of Pasay meanwhile recognizes the need for a strong partnership between private companies and LGUs to eventually reboot the demand for air travel. In support of this initiative, Pasay City will soon set up a vaccination site near the airport to swiftly accommodate aviation frontline workers.