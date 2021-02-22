Filipino BL series Ben x Jim has landed on UPSTREAM

If you’ve still got that hangover from Cupid’s holiday and are in the mood for some Boys’ Love entertainment, you’re in for a romantic treat because the sequel of Filipino BL series Ben X Jim, the first installment of which premiered on YouTube, has landed on UPSTREAM, and you can easily buy your tickets for the entire season via GMovies for only P250!

Yes, that’s right, UPSTREAM, in partnership with GMovies, now presents not only movies but now also TV shows, with Season 2 of Regal Entertainment’s Ben X Jim first on the list.

Written and directed by Easy Ferrer, Ben X Jim follows the story of two people who go from strangers to lovers then back to strangers with memories. The show stars Teejay Marquez as Ben and Jerome Ponce as Jim. Sarah Edwards, Ron Angeles and Kat Galang reprise their roles from the first season and are joined by new cast members Vance Larena, Royce Cabrera, Ejay Jallorina, Miko Gallardo, Darwin Yu, Anika Dela Cruz, and Jomari Angeles.

Get your Ben X Jim tickets via GMovies in just a few clicks and binge-watch that post-Valentine’s Day hangover away.Curl up with your loved one or swoon alongside your pals over Ben and Jim’s story of love. If you’re missing your partner during this year’s month of love, you can always book tickets for two, have a virtual movie date night and stream at the same time, so you can enjoy the show no matter how far apart you are.

Here’s how you can get your tickets through the GMovies website:

Go to www.gmovies.ph Select the Ben X Jim series from the “Home” or “Stream Now” page On the details page, select the specific season you would like to rent. Note that you will get access to all the episodes for the specified season upon successful rental. Proceed to rent the desired season Select your preferred payment method and complete the checkout process Start streaming on UPSTREAM or watch later from the “My Shows” tab

For more information, visit the GMovies’ FAQs page. Book your tickets here: https://bit.ly/BOOK-BenxJim2