Filipino-Norwegian singer-songwriter Clinton Kane tops Philippine streaming and radio charts with “I Guess I’m In Love”

Following his viral success on TikTok and other online music platforms, Clinton Kane is taking the country by storm with the release of his stripped-down pop ballad “I GUESS I’M IN LOVE,” under Columbia Records and Sony Music.

Detailing the winding journey and range of feelings that come with finally finding true love, the emotional single is currently at No. 4 on Spotify Philippines charts, and has amassed nearly 23 million streams since its release last August 20, 2021. The track is currently a mainstay on various local radio charts, ranking within the top 20 of Manila-based mainstream radio stations, RX 93. 1 and 99.5 Play FM.

Over at TikTok, The Filipino-Norwegian star’s chart-topping track has been covered by Filipino artists, including SB19’s Pablo, whose stellar rendition garnered close to 200k views in less than an hour.

Overseas, the Australia-based artist has also debuted at the US Billboard Hot 100 at No. 90, and continues to climb on several official music charts all around the world, including his home country Australia (ARIA, No. 27), Canada (Canadian Hot 100, No. 50), UK (UK Singles Chart, No. 23), New Zealand (RMNZ, No. 27), and more.

“I GUESS I’M IN LOVE” has been building fan fever since Clinton Kane began teasing the track on his social media. With the song racking up pre-saves and over 40k fan-made TikTok videos using the sound, Clinton has finally shared the love song of 2021 that listeners everywhere have been waiting for. Continuing to connect with each release, “I GUESS I’M IN LOVE” follows his February breakthrough hit “CHICKEN TENDIES,” which has accumulated over 90M streams worldwide.