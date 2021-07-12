Filipino Unique Stays Hosts earned over P24 million since start of pandemic

Airbnb’s 2021 Release showed that travelers are booking unique abodes including cabins, tiny homes, and treehouses to break up the monotony of the past year spent in lockdown. Nearly 70 percent of respondents to a recent Airbnb survey indicated they want to be able to filter for unique stays when searching for trip accommodation.

According to latest Airbnb data, searches for unique stays have increased by 94 percent in 2021 compared to the same time period in 2019, and 55 percent of Airbnb’s 100 most wishlisted homes in the last year fall into unique categories.* Notably, searches for certain types of unique homes have exploded by over 10x compared to just two years ago. Searches for yurts have spiked by approximately 1700%, while searches for earth houses and barns have increased 1,285% and 1,068% respectively.

In the Philippines, Hosts have earned over P24 million welcoming guests into their unique homes since the start of the pandemic. “Many of our unique stays in the Philippines are tucked away in the outskirts of large cities, within driving distance from the metro,” shared Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. “Uncovering these one-of-a-kind stays is now a whole lot easier with our new Flexible Destinations feature, which helps guests discover incredible properties in places they may not have thought to search for. Guests can simply enter the dates they want to travel or search with flexible dates, for instance, a weekend, week or an entire month, to search and book their unique stays.”

One of Airbnb’s most popular unique stays is the Domescape glamping dome house in Nasugbu, Batangas. The Domescape is the first of its kind in the Philippines — an intricately designed geodesic dome perfect for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Located in Barangay Tumalim, a quiet neighborhood adjacent to a large river, the Domescape is tastefully styled with modern wood furniture and plush white beddings. It also comes complete with luxury amenities that allow guests to immerse in nature in full comfort, including an air conditioner, mini-fridge, kettle, microwave oven, and humidifier. Guests can spend the night stargazing from inside the dome, as well as enjoy private access to a natural swimming pool!

“Domescape was born out of our love for adventure and family,” shares Host Triccia Serafica. “It was on a family road trip in 2018 when we thought of having a second home tucked away somewhere remote, and away from our place in the city. We wanted to combine the rejuvenating experience you feel when you’re close to nature with the luxury you get when you stay in upscale accommodation.”

After the completion of the Domescape that same year, Triccia and her family began to invite friends over to stay. The following year, they began hosting on Airbnb and found great joy in sharing their second home with travelers who want to immerse in the great outdoors while spending quality time with their loved ones.

“With Domescape, we have witnessed several beautiful celebrations with our guests,” added Tricia. “Whether a marriage proposal, surprise birthday celebrations, and even pre-wedding photoshoots – we always look forward to these celebrations and are beyond happy to be a part of the moment. Hosting has allowed us to meet people from all walks of life – we’ve even hosted celebrities for their pre-wedding shoot, not to mention numerous shoots for magazines and music videos!”

For those interested in hosting with Airbnb and opening their unique homes to guests, Airbnb’s new platform upgrades have made it easier for anyone who wants to host.