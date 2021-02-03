Jollibee’s Crispy and Creamy Two-Na Sarap Tuna Pie is back in Original and Spicy!

0 comment

Last year, Jollibee changed the game by introducing a brand-new variant of their beloved Tuna Pie—giving the popular Two-Na Sarap snack a new spicy twist. Filipinos absolutely loved the Spicy Tuna Pie flavor with an extra hot kick, while still being able to enjoy the classic Original variant.

This year, Jollibee wants its fans to enjoy that Two-Na Sarap snack once again by bringing back both the Original and Spicy Tuna Pie! Starting this February, Filipinos can start indulging in that flavorful creamy tuna filling packed inside a golden pie crust that’s fried to a perfect crisp at their nearest Jollibee stores.

Also making her return is Jollibee Tuna Pie ambassador and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, reprising her role as the face of the snack in its digital campaign. Fans can view it online and on social media now.

We were happy to see that Jollibee fans loved the Original and the new Spicy Tuna Pie last year, which is why we are excited to bring it back for them this year. Now is definitely a great time to satisfy their Two-Na Sarap cravings and enjoy their favorite Tuna Pie,” said Mari Aldecoa, Jollibee Marketing Director for Core Products.

The Original and Spicy Jollibee Tuna Pie is now available in Solo for P45, Trio for P132, as a value meal with drink for P59, and as a value meal with fries and drink for P89 at all Jollibee stores nationwide. Have these safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood! Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

