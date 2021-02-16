Film/TV Actress & Indie singer/songwriter Zenia Marshall Releases Dark Ethereal Alternative-Pop Single “Heaven and Hell”

Emerging Filipino-Canadian independent alternative-pop singer-songwriter and a professional film/tv actress Zenia Marshall is known for her works as one of the leads of the “Date My Dad” TV series alongside “7th Heaven’s” Barry Watson & Hollywood legend Raquel Welch, the movie “Summer of Dreams” supporting lead to and singing alongside 80s pop princess, Debbie Gibson, and as a recurring guest star on CW’s “Supernatural”.

Although new as an original artist to the world of recording, Zenia is a stage vet having sung and toured worldwide in her mom’s internationally acclaimed Tina Turner Tribute show since the age of 13 and has since headlined in numerous musical runs, cover bands, theatre act shows, and as an Ariana Grande tribute artist herself. Zenia recently releases her new dark ethereal multi-genre single, “Heaven and Hell”, and her music video on February 26th/2021.

“Heaven and Hell” is a vulnerable song about a consuming love that holds the power to bring the best of love and worst of pain into one’s life – consisting of heavenly haunted vocals, echoing lush beats, swirling pads, twisting ambient strings, and power rock ballad influenced guitars – creating an abstract ethereal blend of experimental dark tinged alternative indie pop amongst a hybrid of other genres and sounds.

4 years ago, Zenia wrote this vulnerable song in an introspective state – capturing the intense ups and downs of a personal relationship, realizing that sometimes the ones we love most dearly have the power to create the best of joy and the worst of pain. Zenia had spent a year’s journey co-producing it with her producer to find the right blend of sounds and recordings for the song – undergoing a lot of independent self recording and working most of this song from home during these covid times.

You’ll enjoy “Heaven and Hell” if you like the dark dreamy orchestrated sounds of Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful”, the indie rock nature of Florence And The Machine’s “Never Let Me Go”, AURORA’s heavenly and abstract “Runaway”, Ariana Grande’s Pop/RNB infused vocals and the powerful love ballads of Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do” and “Still Falling For You”.

The song’s music video follows the introspective narrative through vast heavenly mountain sunset landscapes and dark moody crystallized smokey shots – cinematically reflecting the permanent conflict between love and pain.