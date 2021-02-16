Film/TV Actress & Indie singer/songwriter Zenia Marshall Releases Dark Ethereal Alternative-Pop Single “Heaven and Hell”

0 comment

Emerging Filipino-Canadian independent alternative-pop singer-songwriter and a professional film/tv actress Zenia Marshall is known for her works as one of the leads of the “Date My Dad” TV series alongside “7th Heaven’s” Barry Watson & Hollywood legend Raquel Welch, the movie “Summer of Dreams” supporting lead to and singing alongside 80s pop princess, Debbie Gibson, and as a recurring guest star on CW’s “Supernatural”.

Although new as an original artist to the world of recording, Zenia is a stage vet having sung and toured worldwide in her mom’s internationally acclaimed Tina Turner Tribute show since the age of 13 and has since headlined in numerous musical runs, cover bands, theatre act shows, and as an Ariana Grande tribute artist herself. Zenia recently releases her new dark ethereal multi-genre single, “Heaven and Hell”, and her music video on February 26th/2021.

Heaven and Hell” is a vulnerable song about a consuming love that holds the power to bring the best of love and worst of pain into one’s life – consisting of heavenly haunted vocals, echoing lush beats, swirling pads, twisting ambient strings, and power rock ballad influenced guitars – creating an abstract ethereal blend of experimental dark tinged alternative indie pop amongst a hybrid of other genres and sounds.

4 years ago, Zenia wrote this vulnerable song in an introspective state – capturing the intense ups and downs of a personal relationship, realizing that sometimes the ones we love most dearly have the power to create the best of joy and the worst of pain. Zenia had spent a year’s journey co-producing it with her producer to find the right blend of sounds and recordings for the song – undergoing a lot of independent self recording and working most of this song from home during these covid times.

You’ll enjoy “Heaven and Hell” if you like the dark dreamy orchestrated sounds of Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful”, the indie rock nature of Florence And The Machine’s “Never Let Me Go”, AURORA’s heavenly and abstract “Runaway”, Ariana Grande’s Pop/RNB infused vocals and the powerful love ballads of Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do” and “Still Falling For You”.

The song’s music video follows the introspective narrative through vast heavenly mountain sunset landscapes and dark moody crystallized smokey shots – cinematically reflecting the permanent conflict between love and pain.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Grab, Sarah Geronimo team up to provide everyday value to more Filipinos

Team Orange 0 comments
Grab, the Philippines’ leading super app is excited to announce that it will be working with one of the Philippines’ most popular and influential celebrities, Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli – as its brand ambassador. Known…

First Youth Fellowship Program for Democracy in the Philippines Opens

Team Orange 0 comments Education
Applications are now being accepted for the Youth Leadership for Democracy (YouthLed)’s 2021 Leadership and Democracy (LEAD) Fellowship, a first-of-its-kind program aiming to empower youth for civic participation and democratic…

Jasmine Curtis-Smith: Treat yourself like a queen with Jeunesse Anion

Team Orange 0 comments Events
In today’s society, queendom is no longer limited to royalty. What it means to be a queen has been redefined by assigning queenly qualities to todays modern women. One such…

Joshua Garcia stars in 100% beefy langhap-sarap new Jollibee Yumburger commercial

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
If there is one thing that hasn’t changed over time, it’s the fact that Filipinos absolutely love their burgers being super beefy and meaty. No other burger comes close to…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone