What’s Your Tee? Find the Perfect Shirt for You at UNIQLO

Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO launches its latest t-shirt collection perfect for everyone, for their everyday needs. The line-up comes in a variety of colors, silhouettes and made with premium yet comfortable fabric.

The latest lineup aims to guide customers on how to find the perfect UNIQLO T-Shirt that best matches their style and lifestyle.

For the Casual You

Stay comfortable while working on home renovations with the Men’s and Women’s U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt . The collars have binding specifications that help the garment keep its shape and will not stretch out. It is made from low-count yarn with a compact knit, designed to be durable and long-lasting. This shirt

For the Classic You

There comes a time when quick wardrobe changes are needed during online work meetings. The Women’s Mercerized Cotton Flare Short Sleeve T-Shirt exudes and effortlessly elegant look with its shirt-like fabric and voluminous flared sleeves. For men, nothing beats the classic yet versatile SUPIMA Cotton Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt . It is made with 100% Supima® cotton, is elegant in texture and keeps you feeling fresh after a whole day of presentations.

For the Cool You

UNIQLO’s latest T-Shirt collection can keep one feeling and looking cool even after a whole’s day work or after exercising. The Women’s U AIRism Cotton Crew Neck Oversized T-Shirt’s comfort conditioning technology provides breathable and quick-drying properties that help wick away moisture and heat. Meanwhile, style and functionality are what the Men’s DRY-EX Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt can offer. It is made with ultra-fine fibers that instantly eliminate odors and alleviate that sticky feeling after working out.

For the Cozy You

Make the most out of the rainy season by staying at home and binge-watching on your favorite television series without compromising comfort. The Women’s Stretch Cotton High Neck Half Sleeve T-Shirt and Men’s Soft Touch Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt are made with thick and opaque cotton fabric and are treated with a special softener for a wrinkle-free and silky texture.

