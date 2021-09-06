First on Shopee! Grab the latest Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, makes every day amazing with its newest lineup of Nokia smartphones that Filipino fans can love, trust and keep for longer. Stunning in design and reliable in performance, the Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10 will be available exclusively on Shopee with special discount vouchers during the pre-order period.

Fans can get first dibs by pre-ordering the latest Nokia smartphones on Shopee from June 7 to 13. The devices will be available in all Nokia mobile authorized online and retail stores nationwide starting June 14 to 20:

The Nokia G10 is the latest smartphone with our first-ever three-day battery life, plus offering triple rear camera and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM configuration. Available in Night and Dusk colour variants, it comes with a headset, free clear case and screen protector in box. Its original price of P6,990 is reduced to only P6,890 through Shopee’s exclusive P100 off voucher using the code NOKIAG100 during the pre-order period.

Making premium smartphone technology accessible, the Nokia C20 boasts a design that is built to last, durable and accident-proof. It packs front and rear-facing cameras with LED flash at the enticing price of P4,690. Available in Sand and Dark Blue colour variants and 2GB + 32GB configuration, it comes with a headset, free clear case and screen protector in box. Fans also get a P50 Shopee discount voucher using the code NOKIAC50.

The ultra-attractive and ultra-high-value Nokia C10 comes with 2GB + 16GB configuration in Light Purple and Grey colour variants. It is the most affordable smartphone to offer a 6.5-inch HD+ display for only P3,990 with a headset, free clear case and screen protector in box and a P50 Shopee discount voucher with the promo code NOKIAC50 upon checkout.

Ravi Kunwar, general manager – Pan Asia HMD Global:

“Finally, the time has come to share our new lineup of smartphones that represents HMD Global’s philosophy “Love it, Trust it, Keep it,” providing Filipino fans with enhanced smartphone experiences to love, mobile security to trust and supreme durability to keep. With our Nokia smartphones’ excellent build quality and up to three-year monthly security updates, we hope to make an impact on the Philippines’ e-waste reduction efforts by providing phones that are built to last and be kept longer.”

Every day made amazing with the Nokia G10

Love it : Three-day battery life[i] to give users the freedom to do more

: Three-day battery life[i] to give users the freedom to do more Trust it : Three years of monthly security updates, ioXt cybersecurity certification with data centre in Finland

: Three years of monthly security updates, ioXt cybersecurity certification with data centre in Finland Keep it: Built to last with two years of Android TM OS upgrades that will keep the phone feeling box fresh for longer

The Nokia G10 gives users benefits beyond its attractive price point. With its 5050mAh battery[ii], it can power through three days on a single charge. AI technology manages the phone’s power, sending power only where it’s needed to prevent unwanted apps from draining the battery.

With its detailed round housing that boasts 13MP triple cameras with macro and depth lenses and an 8MP front camera, the Nokia G10 won’t let users miss any of life’s amazing moments. The cameras are powered by AI-enhanced shooting modes, including night and portrait mode, for the photos and video calls. Also, thanks to its 6.5-inch display, users can gather around and enjoy watching shows with their loved ones. The screen brightness boost also helps fans see the screen clearly, even outdoors.

The Nokia G10 stands proudly when it comes to security and software with three years of standard monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades for free to ensure users’ prized videos, photos and files are in safe hands. It also comes with Android 11 straight out of the box.

With the characteristic build quality of a Nokia phone and Nordic-inspired Night and Dusk finishes, the Nokia G10 is built to stand the test of time and look fantastic whilst doing so.

Stunning and reliable Finnish quality with the Nokia C20

Love it: Front and rear-facing cameras with LED flash that can capture unforgettable family moments day or night

Front and rear-facing cameras with LED flash that can capture unforgettable family moments day or night Trust it: Android TM 11 (Go edition) and two years of quarterly security updates to keep the phone running safer, smoother and faster

Android 11 (Go edition) and two years of quarterly security updates to keep the phone running safer, smoother and faster Keep it: Stunning Nordic design that is built to last and durable

With its 5MP front and rear cameras with LED flash, the Nokia C20 captures important moments even in low light. From dawn ‘til dusk, this reliable device makes both scenic photos and selfies shine bright.

The Nokia C20 combines a 3000mAh[iii] battery with a big 6.5-inch HD+ screen so fans can enjoy listening to podcasts and their favourite tunes and watching classic films without experiencing battery anxiety. This smartphone lets users spend more time speaking to their loved ones with fast 4G that helps video calls run smooth. With its octa-core processor and latest operating system, the Nokia C20 is a reliable gadget that can get things done swiftly.

Powered by Android 11 (Go edition), which makes opening apps and sharing photos and videos faster and easier, the Nokia C20 receives quarterly security updates for two years and added security features, assuring users that everything on the phone is well protected. Custom-built to last, it features a polycarbonate body with a Nordic design that doesn’t just look sleek but can also stand the test of time.

Ultra-attractive and ultra-high value with the Nokia C10

Love it: A full-day battery capacity, big and crystal-clear HD+ screen for a well-deserved ‘me time’

A full-day battery capacity, big and crystal-clear HD+ screen for a well-deserved ‘me time’ Trust it: Latest Android TM 11 (Go Edition) software to keep data safe and the phone running smoothly

Latest Android 11 (Go Edition) software to keep data safe and the phone running smoothly Keep it: Nokia smartphone durability and quarterly security updates for two years

Fans can immerse themselves in their favourite tunes whilst travelling to work or settle in to watch a film with the Nokia C10’s all-day battery life[iv] and stunningly clear 6.5-inch HD+ screen at a price point that’s accessible for all. Sporting a high dynamic range (HDR) and front and rear cameras with LED flash that take photography to the next level, the Nokia C10 lets users capture and share special moments in all their glory even in low light, be it an indoor selfie or a candid wacky shot.

Equipped with Android 11TM (Go edition) straight out of the box, the Nokia C10 comes with the latest software innovations as it offers more memory and consumes less data. Based on HMD lab tests, loading speeds are up to 20 percent faster than before. With access to improved security features, user data will be safer with the Nokia C10 where data protection is subject to high EU standards.

Designed to last, the Nokia C10 combines decades of design ingenuity and expertise as it showcases its Nordic heritage in tandem with Nokia smartphones’ trade mark durability. Its superior build quality stems from rigorous testing and attention to the most minute details. The ergonomically designed casing with a micro-texture finish makes it easy to hold even for small hands.

Pre-order these latest Nokia smartphones at the Nokia mobile official Shopee store:

Nokia G10 with P100 Shopee discount voucher

Nokia C20 with P50 Shopee discount voucher

Nokia C10 with P50 Shopee discount voucher

#LoveTrustKeep Nokia mobile with VST ECS Phils Inc.

HMD Global further strengthens its foothold in the Philippine market by announcing its partnership with VST ECS Phils Inc., one of the leading ICT distribution companies in the country. This partnership is a fresh addition to HMD Global’s current valued distributors, which include Cognetics, Inc., Cable Access Technology and Shopee.

HMD Global and its authorized resellers vow to reach more Filipino fans and provide reliable and accessible Nokia mobile technology that fans can love, trust and keep for longer. The Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10 will soon be available in all accredited and authorised Nokia mobile resellers nationwide.

[i] Based on a real-life usage test by HMD Global. See more info at http://www.nokia.com/phones/nokia-g-10

[ii] Battery has limited recharge cycles and battery capacity reduces over time. Eventually the battery may need to be replaced.

[iii] Battery has limited recharge cycles and battery capacity reduces over time. Eventually the battery may need to be replaced.

[iv] Based on real life usage test by HMD Global. See more info at www.nokia.com/phones/nokia-c-10.