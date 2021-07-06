First virtual LCF CSR Expo & Conference starts today

The League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) notches a milestone this year as it begins the 19th LCF CSR Expo and Conference today via virtual conferencing.

The 3-day LCF Expo, which is part of National CSR Week and LCF’s 25th anniversary celebration, is being held from July 6 to 8 with the theme “Rebuilding Together With The Changing Landscape of CSR” that focuses on the value of CSR and its role in spurring long-term integrated social initiatives, especially during times of global crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event features panel discussions and talks focusing on the optimization of CSR initiatives and their importance in the current state of the country. Speakers invited to share their expertise and knowledge at the conference include John Elkington, a world authority on CSR and sustainability; Carlito Galvez, Jr. and Vince Dizon of the NTF-IATF; National Economic and Development Authority Usec. Rosemarie Edillon; Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion; Guillermo Luz of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation; and Margot Torres of McDonald’s Philippines.

The LCF Expo provides an interactive platform to share insights and best-fit practices, and also aims to bring people together for a common purpose and to collaborate for greater impact through its new features of plenary stages, virtual booths, and networking lounges.

“As exemplified by this year’s first-ever virtual CSR Expo and Conference, the new normal provides an opportunity for us to pivot in a way that we can immediately respond to the urgent needs of our Filipino families and communities. The utilization of technology plays a key role in implementing relevant, inclusive, innovative and sustainable CSR initiatives – addressing the societal issues and increasing the impact of social good efforts,” said Reginald Andal, LCF CSR Expo Chair, Board Secretary and Executive Director of Manila Water Foundation.