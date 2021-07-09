Fitbit celebrates Pride Month in support of the LGBTQIA+ community

Fitbit, the leading global wearables brand, aims to drive inclusivity this Pride Month with their diverse line up of products. With Fitbit, It All Fits Together. The brand aims to drive inclusivity and make holistic health and fitness more accessible to every type of person through its most affordable wearables to date – the Luxe, Ace 3, Sense, Versa 3, and Inspire 2.

In celebration of Pride Month this June, Fitbit is taking their message It All Fits Together one step further by showing their support for the LGBTQIA+ community through their #FitForPride initiative. The brand has tapped members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community to take to social media and inspire their fellow members to start taking small steps to a healthier lifestyle, all while wearing your pride on your wrist.

With Fitbit’s wide variety of customizable elements, such as clock faces and accessory bands, you can wear your Fitbit your way. Fitbit believes that there is a new Future of Fit – going beyond outward appearances and looking at one’s health holistically is key, and that applies to every person. Inclusivity is something that has been fostered in the Fitbit community over the course of the pandemic, and the brand believes that everybody can reach their health goals, no matter who or where they may be.

Regardless of your weight, height, race, gender, or sexual orientation, Fitbit is fit for you. This Pride Month, whether you’re walking, running, or marching, continue to show pride with every step you take today. Fitbit allows us to celebrate selfhood and brings the community together, no matter the distance.

The Fitbit App offers different Pride themed clockfaces that will allow you to wear the colors that represent the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. Using the Pride clock face available in Fitbit’s selection, you can show your pride as you achieve your daily health and fitness goals.