FitFlop taps MAP Active to reignite presence in the Philippines

Wellness footwear company, FitFlop, announced that it has appointed MAP Active Philippines, Inc. as its new distributor in the Philippines. MAP Active Philippines Inc., a subsidiary of PT MAP Indonesia, the leading lifestyle retailer and distributor in Southeast Asia, will take the reins from FitFlop’s previous Philippine distributor, Primer Group, as it re-launches into the local market in October 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with MAP Active to reinvigorate the FitFlop brand in the Philippines,” said Margaret Ma, GM of FitFlop APAC. “Their longstanding expertise and knowledge of the local market combined with our innovative footwear designs will allow us to reach new heights as we continue to serve our loyal Filipino clientele. The Philippines remains an important market for FitFlop and we are absolutely committed to our customers in this region.”

FitFlop plans to re-launch operations in both physical and online stores in the Philippines in 2021. Nine stores will reopen, including SM Pampanga, SM Cabanatuan, SM Bacolod, SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, Ayala Centrio, Ayala Abreeza, Trinoma and Robinsons Place Manila.

MAP Active is a subsidiary of leading lifestyle retailer and distributor, PT MAP Indonesia, the leading lifestyle retailer in Southeast Asia with more than 2,300 retail stores and a diversified portfolio that includes sports, fashion, department stores, kids, food & beverage and lifestyle products. Some of its iconic brands include Starbucks, Zara, Apple, Marks & Spencer, SOGO, SEIBU, Oshkosh B’Gosh, Reebok, among many others. Apart from retailing, MAP is also a leading distributor for sports, kids and lifestyle brands.

“We are incredibly excited to add FitFlop to our portfolio of global brands as their distributor in the Philippines,” said Dirk Boerma, Country Manager at MAP Active Philippines. “With its comfort and style, it’s easy to see why FlipFlop continues to be a local favorite. There is no doubt that we can further elevate their local presence with our team’s creativity and market expertise.”