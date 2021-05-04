Pucker up with good lip care, try Mentholatum LipCare

Dry and chapped lips are signs of dehydration. It means that you should drink more water and give your puckers an extra layer of protection.

Lack of moisture, constant licking and sun exposure are some of the causes of dry lips.

We spend money and time on skin care so we must also exert effort to make sure that our lips are healthy. The lips are often neglected when it comes to caring for our skin.

Treat your dry and chapped lips to a good lip balm, one that immediately makes a difference when you apply it. Mentholatum Lipcare products are the ultimate lip savers.

The Therapy Lip Balm and Therapy Lip Gel offer faster repair and relief from dry, chapped and/or cracked lips, which can be uncomfortable and painful. Both products contain SPF 15 to protect lips against harmful UV rays. They also provide a fresh, cooling menthol sensation that relieves chapped lips sun exposure and being in a cold air-conditioned room.

Lip Pure Fragrance-Free is formulated with 100% food-grade ingredients, including Beeswax, Royal Jelly and Manuka Honey from New Zealand which help to lock-in moisture and hydrate lips. It also contains Acai Berry Fruit Oil, Shea Butter and Grape Seed oil which provide long lasting moisturization and help reduce lips lines for smoother, fuller lips. It’s also free of fragrances, colorants and preservatives.

The Lip Pure Botanical Oils variant contains six types of natural oil ingredients such as Shea Butter, Olive Oil, Macadamia Nut Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Jojoba Oil and Almond Oil to deeply moisturize and protect the skin of the lips. It’s also free of fragrances, colorants and preservatives.

LipIce Kids, which come in delightful Lemon and Strawberry flavors, has a soft and gentle moisturizing formula for children’s delicate lips. It also has SPF 15 for protection against UV rays and is formulated without menthol and camphor.

