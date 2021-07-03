foodpanda celebrates 7th anniversary with CSR blowout, donates goods and meals to medical frontliners and communities

As one of the country’s leading q-commerce platforms, foodpanda endeavors to keep the kindness alive in celebration of its seventh anniversary. For its seventh year milestone, foodpanda is enjoining members of its growing ecosystem to give back to its various communities and medical frontliners.

Recognizing the needs of the community and striving to support them during this time, foodpanda organized pandaSHARES, a project centered on collecting food and goods from the company and its vendors and distributing them to partner hospitals and local government units. This program was developed to honor the medical frontliners who have been a key contributor in combatting the pandemic and to help families whose resources have been depleted by the current situation.

“The Filipinos’ trust has been one of the reasons foodpanda is the company that it is today. As we celebrate this milestone, foodpanda makes the call to leverage our growth for good and pool in our resources to give back to the Filipino community by serving the people who are the backbone of the country’s recovery,” said Dan Marogy, Managing Director of foodpanda.

pandaSHARES

In an effort to give back and celebrate its 7th year anniversary, foodpanda focused on providing support to medical frontliners and to communities in need.

foodpanda has partnered with four major public hospitals in the Metro who will receive 500 lunch meals and 250-peso-vouchers for its staff. The meals, which will be delivered to the Philippine General Hospital, Baguio General Hospital, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, and Dr. Jorge Royeca General Hospital will be care of the company and participating vendors.

Another leg of the pandaSHARES project is the donation of goods and essentials such as food, toiletries, and facemasks to the communities of four different cities: Quezon City, Baguio City, Cebu City, and General Santos City. The goods, which will be a collection of donations from the company and some of its vendors, will be distributed to the beneficiaries through open cupboard setup sharing stations in the city halls of the respective partner local government units.

To manage the number of people in the venue and to ensure their safety, foodpanda will allow the entrance of 30 people per batch and will be giving out stubs that allow the beneficiaries to select some items from the station.

Donation to the Philippine Red Cross

foodpanda is also allotting a total of PHP1.5M for the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for the use of the organization as support for Filipinos who might need medical assistance. The total amount comes from the birthday raffle that the company recently launched. foodpanda donates P7.00 to PRC every time a customer uses the “7bdayblowout” promo code for their order.

foodpanda’s recent efforts are reflective of its growth as a company with a larger opportunity to support various Filipino communities. As it reaches new milestones, foodpanda is committed to being a community enabler that encourages the collective success of its ecosystem and communities.