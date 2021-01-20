foodpanda rides for a bigger, brighter, better 2021

The year 2020 is truly one for the books. Amidst a global pandemic and natural disaster, everyone is expecting and looking forward to a new year. Thus, this 2021, foodpanda, the country’s on-demand food delivery service, promises to deliver just that (and more)!

What’s even better? foodpanda is more than ready to bring you an unmatched experience that goes beyond delivering delicious food. From a cultural shift towards providing consumers with more options, this year’s expanded services will surely take things to a cult status. Whether you’re in Luzon, Visayas, or Mindanao, foodpanda makes 2021 Over the Tap with brighter, better, and bigger campaigns– all complete with access to deals, discounts, and surprises like no other!

Brighter days ahead with our amazing foodpanda riders and vendors

Is there a greater convenience than having food delivered to your couch or your cubicle? Thanks to all partner restaurants and riders who made life easier, safer, and more comfortable. With foodpanda, their hard work and sacrifice never go unnoticed.

While it’s been an emotional roller coaster ride in 2020 that we’re ready to depart from, foodpanda starts the year with stories of thanksgiving, optimism, hope and a lot of fun. Get ready to learn more about these modern heroes as foodpanda rolls out a series of digital videos called kapanda adventures honoring their hard work, services, and efforts. Watch out for the special twist in the end!

For foodpanda, this year is all about small and doable goals with a big impact both for its restaurant partners and riders.

Power food that you love with better choices from lunch, merienda, to dinner

No need to look further as foodpanda brings you closer to a lot of your favorite restaurants with just a tap away. Go crazy on all your go-to orders from noon to evening at unmatched discounts using foodpanda’s three new promos.

Get all your favorite midday meals on a sweet P80-discount from 11 am to 1 pm using the code “LUNCHDEAL” at a minimum order value of P399.

Fight the afternoon slump by using the code “MERIENDEAL” on a minimum order value of P250 from 2 pm to 5 pm

Enjoy P100 off on a minimum value order of P499 from 6 pm to 9 pm by using the code “DINNDERDEAL.”

The Pink Lining: We go bigger with our partnerships and activations

Life will never be the same again as foodpanda has already become part of Filipinos’ new normal. That is why this 2021, be prepared as they expand to more cities, partner with bigger companies and vendors, and lastly, execute the coolest on-ground activations. foodpanda is sure to give you Over the Tap offerings so you don’t have to leave home or the office to experience an exciting catered meal you deserve.

Be sure to watch out for more thrilling promos, irresistible deals, and other offerings that will make your life easy, exciting, and more meaningful. Download the foodpanda app now at www.foodpanda.ph.