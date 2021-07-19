foodpanda shops now features your beauty and wellness essentials from Watsons

Take self-care to the next level as you stay safe at home. It’s now more convenient to get your glass skin basics and other beauty essentials from Watsons as foodpanda shops now includes its extensive catalogue of your favorite brands. Choose from the wide array of skin care products, hygiene needs, and wellness aids by browsing on the foodpanda shops section and have these delivered to your doorstep in as fast as 20 minutes!

Skincare secrets

Any beauty routine starts with flawless skin. The Watsons selections on foodpanda shops has many choices of cleansers, serums, masks, and moisturizers to suit your skin’s needs. These can help you soak, scrub, buff, and soothe all the stress away, with cool ingredients for effortless, poreless, glass skin that needs no filters for that next selfie.

Makeup matters

The latest makeup trends go for expressive eyes, glammed up pouts, and barely-there foundation. Try out these looks on palettes that suit your skin tone with Watsons’ beauty products on foodpanda shops. Pop in those lashes, get your brows on fleek and play around with the new look you love, then show it off on that next Zoom call.

Hair highlights

Give your crowning glory the royal treatment with products that lock in healthy, shiny hair. Give your locks a good color rinse or deep condition it to get rid of frizz. These products are available online with just a few taps on Watsons on the foodpanda shops section.

Healthy habits

While taking care of your appearance, make sure that your health is placed in utmost importance. Find your health supplements in the Watsons catalogue on the foodpanda shops section and supercharge your immunity and beauty by beating off free radicals and staying stress-free.

On foodpanda shops, ordering your health and beauty aids is not only as easy as a few taps on the app, but you can also save on your favorite Watsons products by availing of the 10% off promo on a minimum order of P499! Save on that beauty budget and stay glam while having easy access to your skin care secrets, makeup kit must-haves, and hygiene basics. This is also the best time to try that beauty hack you found online because you now have the products at your fingertips.

With the recent addition of Watsons on foodpanda shops, consumers will now have an easy access to stay-at-home essentials from personal care, medicines, to make up, including their in-house brands. Find out the nearest branch near you and our friendly foodpanda riders will deliver them straight to your door,” says Daniel Marogy, foodpanda managing director.

To stay updated on foodpanda Shops’ latest promos and products, go to the app and tap mo na yan.