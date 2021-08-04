foodpanda welcomes e-Scooter Riders into its Delivery Teams

After including members of the biking community into the foodpanda delivery service, it is now welcoming e-scooter riders into its team. This will help foodpanda continue to offer fast and convenient food deliveries to its customers while providing the members of the e-scooter community a source of income.

foodpanda recently launched the e-scooter service with 25 riders in Makati and BGC. This will be a good opportunity for those who want to pioneer the service that is perfect for safe, fast, and efficient deliveries of 1 to 2 kms.

There will be an onboarding process with a distribution of free rider assets from foodpanda that include 1 thermal bag, 2 sets of uniforms, a GCash card, a helmet, and led lights for successful applicants.

“With the growing community of e-scooter riders who see it as a convenient way of getting around, we are opening this opportunity for them to have a source of income that will cover short-distance deliveries. We are piloting this in our two areas in the Metro and hopefully we will be able to cover more areas soon. This is another way where foodpanda innovates its services to reach more customers,” says foodpanda managing director Daniel Marogy. “To ensure road safety, which in one of our priorities, all approved scooter bikes will be according to the city government requirements. This is likewise in line with foodpanda initiatives to explore more sustainable efforts to reduce our carbon footprint.”

To find out how to be a ka-panda, check out this link today: foodpanda Rider Application