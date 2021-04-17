For online classes, get a smartphone that lasts all day long like the Infinix HOT 10 Play

As distance learning will be necessary for some time to come in the Philippines, students need to have devices with features that ensure they can participate meaningfully for the entire duration of their virtual lessons.

DepEd’s recommended specs

The Department of Education (DepEd) has issued guidelines on the minimum specs for gadgets used during remote classes. It recommends smartphones with Octa-core processors, the ability to connect to 3G/4G/Wi-Fi, IPS LCDs that measure at least 6 inches with resolutions of 720 x 1520 pixels, 2GB + 32 GB capacity, dual-SIM slots, and on Android 8.1 operating system (OS) at the minimum.

One such smartphone is Infinix HOT 10 Play, which features the MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core chip known for its smooth performance even during heavy use boosted by Hyper Engine technology. It connects and switches intelligently between LTE and Wi-Fi to keep the connection steady. To boot, Infinix HOT 10 Play has a stunning 6.82-inch Dot Drop display with a 90.66% screen-to-body ratio and a 20.5:9 full-view ratio similar to IMAX movies, 2GB + 32GB capacity, dual-SIM slots, and Android 10 Go OS.

Battery life that can last for up to 5 days!

Online learning requires the uninterrupted and smooth playing of audio and video course materials and reliable data access. As these are battery intensive, get a smartphone that will last through one full day of learning. Infinix HOT 10 Play, which features impressive Power Marathon Technology and a 6000mAh battery, is one such smartphone. You can use it for up to five days before any need for charging. It can last up to 55.7 days on standby mode, 53.4 hours of call time, 13.8 hours of continuous media and games, and 155 hours of non-stop music playback. Turning on Ultra Power Mode provides an additional 19 hours of battery life.

Premium quality, accessible price

Innovations in the smartphone industry have made the most valuable and exciting technologies accessible to more people. A smartphone such as the HOT 10 Play by premium global brand Infinix delivers high-quality performance with a cinematic display that doesn’t sacrifice battery life at an unbeatable Php 4,290.

Perfect for online learning, Infinix HOT 10 Play sports an 8MP AI Front Camera + 13MP AI Dual Rear Camera that quickly captures crisp and clear images in various situations and an AI portrait blurring function, which enhances the focus of every picture. It has a face unlock and fingerprint protection, XOS 7.0 system, an image compressor that offers more phone storage, and a convenient split-screen mode to reply to instant messages while watching videos. These impressive HOT 10 Play features help today’s young Filipinos thrive and excel in the new normal.

Infinix HOT 10 Play is available exclusively on Lazada.