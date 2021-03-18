Four accessories to take your vivo Y31 gaming experience to the next level

Smartphones are undoubtedly today’s favorite gadget for games. They make games accessible from almost anywhere and mobile internet carriers have been competitive in offering gaming promos. But there are additional tools that make smartphones the best gaming devices: the accessories.

For both beginners and experts, here are budget-friendly gaming accessories that shall turn your phone into a full-on gaming machine.

A portable phone controller

Mobile gaming has gotten obviously better in recent years with internal components of smartphones getting stronger. However, tapping aggressively on the phone’s screen without any tangible control makes for a disappointing experience. A controller can save the day.

Standouts in the budget-friendly list are controllers that work both android phones and those that mimic PlayStation keys.

An immersive headset

A solid audio takes one’s gaming experience to a different level. The selection boils down to three things: noise cancellation capabilities, comfortability when worn and overall audio quality. The nicer the audio, the greater the thrill.

Comfortable finger sleeves

Avoiding hand or finger fatigue in long game times? Finger sleeves are anti-sweat which help players get excellent grip of the device and avoid smudges on the screen. It would be better if the gaming device is easy to hold like the 188 gram-light vivo Y31. More preferred are finger sleeves made of wire fabrics which are more breathable and tactile.

Performance Bluetooth converters

For enhanced accuracy, Bluetooth converters allow connection of external keyboard and mouse to your gaming smartphone. A stable wireless connection is needed for a more solid gaming performance.

The accessory is best maximized with a built-in stability system, like vivo Y31’s Multi-Turbo 4.0. It optimizes core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag in games which is very useful especially with several apps running altogether in the background.

This is an example that accessories could only be as good as your gaming smartphone. vivo Y31 boasts the latest specs in gaming with the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 octa-core processor and with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. The smartphone is also packed with a 5000-mAh battery with 18W fast charge that could outlast a whole day’s worth of fun gaming.